5 records Kevin Durant could break in the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant's legacy as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history has already been cemented. However, heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, there are many who believe that Durant still needs to prove some things in the NBA.

Durant will be in his 14th season in the NBA (should be 15, but he missed the 2019-20 campaign entirely) and his resume is fantastic already, with two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, four scoring titles, and a regular-season MVP.

His total stats should already be even more impressive than they currently are, but he's missed one season entirely due to injuries and also played just 27 games in the 2014-15 NBA campaign with the OKC Thunder.

Still, Kevin Durant has one of the best resumes in today's NBA and there are many calling him the best player in the world right now. Whether he is the most accomplished among current players or not, Kevin Durant's skills are definitely undeniable.

In this article, we will give you five milestones Kevin Durant can reach in the 2021-22 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.

#5 Third player in NBA history to win the scoring title with different franchises

Throughout NBA history, a total of 18 players have won the league's scoring title on multiple occasions, with Michael Jordan leading the way with 10 scoring championships during his illustrious career.

Kevin Durant is one of those 18 players, having won four NBA scoring titles.

He is definitely capable of achieving a fifth scoring title in his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets, and it would make him only the third player in league history to win the award with two different teams.

Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers) and Shaquille O'Neal (Orlando Magic and LA Lakers) are the only players to achieve the rare feat in NBA history.

#4 First NBA MVP in Brooklyn Nets' history

In the third year of his original contract with the Brooklyn Nets and his second season of basketball action with the team, Kevin Durant should definitely be a strong contender for the NBA MVP award given his consistency and the impressive numbers he usually puts up.

The Brooklyn Nets' franchise originated from the New Jersey Nets, which started in the NBA after the ABA/NBA merger as the New York Nets. In the ABA, Julius "Dr. J" Erving famously won two championships with the Nets and three regular-season MVPs.

However, the franchise has not won an NBA championship and a player of the Brooklyn Nets has not won the NBA MVP. Durant should be a heavy contender for the 2021-22 NBA season and he is tied with Joel Embiid, according to Vegas Insider, for the second-best odds to win the MVP next year.

Kevin Durant has already won a regular-season MVP, back in the 2013-14 season with the OKC Thunder.

