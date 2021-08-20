5 records Stephen Curry could break in the 2021-22 NBA Season

Stephen Curry is coming off one of the greatest seasons of his NBA career in the 2020-21 campaign. The Golden State Warriors superstar once again lit up the league with his three-point shooting and grabbed the second scoring title of his NBA career.

The veteran also signed a big four-year contract extension with the Warriors, worth $215 million, to remain with the franchise until the 2025-26 NBA season.

After effectively missing the NBA Playoffs last season with their loss in the Play-In tournament, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to put up a postseason run in the upcoming campaign.

5 Milestones Stephen Curry could reach in the 2021-22 NBA season

Heading towards the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors are expected to have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together on their backcourt at some point in the second part of the season. Thompson should be returning from his two-year absence and should help the team in the late stages of the season if he remains the solid player he's been throughout his career.

Whether they can put up a massive collective performance in the 2021-22 NBA season remains to be seen. Regardless, Stephen Curry might certainly be looking at another historic individual season.

In this article, we will give you five records that Stephen Curry can break in the upcoming NBA season with the Golden State Warriors.

#5 First player to lead the NBA in free-throw percentage five times in the 21st century

Stephen Curry has already led the NBA in free-throw percentages in four different seasons since his illustrious career began in 2009. Curry shot 91.6% from the foul line in the 2020-21 NBA season, finishing fifth in the league.

The 33-year-old is currently tied for fourth place with Larry Bird for leading the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage in the most seasons (four). The players above Curry and Bird are Bill Sharman (seven times), Rick Barry (six) and Reggie Miller (five).

Three of Miller's three seasons leading the NBA in FT percentage came in the 21st century, but Curry already leads that particular table with four.

He could become the fourth player in NBA history to lead the NBA in free-throw percentage five times, and he would be the first to do so in the 21st century. Curry is the all-time leader in FT percentage with 90.69%. We can definitely trust him to lead the league in that department again.

#4 Stephen Curry could become the Golden State Warriors' all-time leader in steals

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots.

The Golden State Warriors' franchise has had some extraordinary players in its history. This includes Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin, Neil Johnston, Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and even Kevin Durant for a short time.

Some of those players were members of the franchise for several seasons, but Curry has eclipsed many of them in multiple departments in franchise history already. He now enters the 2021-22 NBA season second in career steals in Warriors history with 1,282, behind Mullin's 1,360.

Curry is 78 steals behind Mullin, and if he has a similar season to last year in that regard (he had 77 steals) he should be close to surpassing him near the end of the upcoming campaign.

Stephen Curry has led the NBA in steals per game once in his career. Although he is not a great one-on-one defender, he is alert and focused enough to create some turnovers to rivals by playing passing lanes and having active hands.

