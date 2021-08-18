"Nah, should be 99" LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry's revealed rating on NBA 2K22

The mutual respect between the two rivals, like LeBron James and Stephen Curry has been a sight for sore eyes. The two superstars battled against each other in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, an NBA record. Curry won three of those four matchups but James' one victory in 2016 spoiled the former's historic 73-9 and unanimous MVP season. Despite all their intense matchups fighting for championships, the two share a natural chemistry and respect for each other's game.

NBA 2K22 is just around the corner and everyone is hyped up for the new rosters and fresh ratings. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Curry and James are expected to have some of the highest ratings, and when Curry's rating was revealed as 96, LeBron James responded on twitter suggesting it should be 99.

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

Stephen Curry and LeBron James were the two highest rated players in NBA 2K21 with both rated at 97. James' rating started off at 98 at the game launch but due to his ankle injury and subsequent absence, it fell to 97. On the other hand, Curry started the game with a 95 rating but he went berserk last season en route to winning the scoring title so his rating increased to 97.

The two talismans are expected to be on top of the ratings in NBA 2K22 as well and one shouldn't be surprised if Stephen Curry eventually improves his rating up to 99 with his on-court wizardry.

Also Read: What is Stephen Curry's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

LeBron James and Stephen Curry's bromance has been a treat for fans

Stephen Curry and LeBron James in 2019 [Source: USA Today]

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are easily two of the best players in NBA history and their ever-growing bromance has been exciting for the entire NBA world. They played together for the first time in the 2021 NBA All-Star game and their on-court chemistry was hard to miss, so much so that it triggered rumors that LeBron James was trying to recruit Stephen Curry to the LA Lakers.

LeBron James shared his experience of playing with Stephen Curry with hashtags like "Respect Beyond Words" Amazingly, both superstars were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio.

Also Read: What is LeBron James' expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar