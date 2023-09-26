5 rookies who can shine in the 2023-24 NBA season

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year race is expected to be an exciting one, with multiple elite prospects set to battle for the honor. Meanwhile, there are a couple of intriguing dark horse candidates who could pose a threat to take home the award. So, on that note, here are five rookies who could shine the most next season:

5 rookies who could win the 2024 NBA ROTY award

Portland Trail Blazers 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets 2023 No. 4 pick Amen Thompson

The Houston Rockets were in need of defense this offseason after finishing just 29th in team defensive rating last season (118.6). New coach Ime Udoka is expected to instill a new defensive game plan for the team.

Meanwhile, new free agent signings Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are expected to help in that department. However, the Rockets' 2023 No. 4 pick Amen Thompson could also prove to be invaluable to Houston’s improvement next season.

At 6-foot-7, with elite athleticism, Thompson will likely be able to play at the point guard, shooting guard and small forward positions. His shooting is expected to be a work in progress. However, Thompson should still be able to score off the dribble and in transition, rebound, pass and defend at the NBA level. So, depending on how Udoka utilizes him, Thompson could excel as a two-way force next season.

Thompson averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 4.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 46.2% shooting over one 2023 Summer League game.

4. Keyonte George

Utah Jazz 2023 No. 16 pick Keyonte George

The Utah Jazz' 2023 No. 16 pick Keyonte George was one of the surprise standouts at this year’s NBA Summer League. George looked comfortable as a premier offensive option, scoring off the dribble and knocking down tough contested 3-pointers.

Utah needs scoring in its backcourt to support star forward Lauri Markkanen and rising star big man Walker Kessler in the frontcourt. So, George could easily emerge as a dark horse 2024 ROTY candidate if he gets enough playing time.

George averaged 18.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.3 spg and 2.8 3pg on 45.7% shooting over six 2023 Summer League games.

3. Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson

As of now, the Portland Trail Blazers' 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson is still set to play alongside or behind Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard. However, that could quickly change as Lillard trade talks are heating up, with many reports expecting Lillard to be dealt before the start of training camp.

A Lillard trade would give Henderson the keys to the Blazers’ offense. This could lead to some speedbumps along the way. However, at the very least, the athletic, high-flying point guard should have a great opportunity to put up big scoring and assists numbers next season. He should also be among the most exciting rookies, which could boost his 2024 ROTY stock.

Henderson averaged 15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.0 spg and 1.0 3pg on 38.5% shooting over one 2023 Summer League game.

2. Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren

After missing all last year due to a right foot injury, The OKC Thunder' 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren looks poised for a big rookie season.

Despite having not yet played a single game, Holmgren now has a full season of NBA experience under his belt. This includes a full year working with NBA strength and conditioning coaches. This has allowed the big man to bulk up considerably since he was drafted out of Gonzaga last year.

The Thunder are also in desperate need of a starting caliber big man to fill out their starting lineup around superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Holmgren may not have a featured offensive role, OKC will likely be relying heavily on him on the defensive end. If the Thunder can make a playoff push with Holmgren leading the way defensively, he could have a strong 2024 ROTY case.

Holmgren averaged 16.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg and 3.5 bpg on 48.9% shooting over four 2023 Summer League games.

1. Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

The overwhelming consensus 2024 ROTY favorite, the San Antonio Spurs' 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will be facing massive expectations next season. Many expect Wembanyama to instantly be a two-way star for the Spurs.

The versatile 7-4 French big man should provide the Spurs with a big boost on the defensive end, especially in the rim protection department. This comes after San Antonio finished dead last in team defensive rating last season (119.6).

It remains to be seen how Wembanyama’s offense will translate to the NBA. Some have questioned whether he will be able to deal with the physicality of the NBA given his small frame. However, the Spurs reportedly plan to play him at power forward which should mitigate those concerns.

Wembanyama’s shooting ability and handles should be able to translate to the league regardless. Factor in that Wembanyama will likely be the Spurs’ featured offensive player, and he should have a prime opportunity to be the top rookie next season.

Wembanyama averaged 18.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 4.0 bpg and 1.5 3pg on 40.7% shooting over two 2023 Summer League games.

Also read: 6 NBA teams that need a veteran leader (Including the Brooklyn Nets)