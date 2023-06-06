5 most shocking trades in recent NBA history

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the NBA offseason is discussing the possibility of your favorite team making a big splash in the trade market. Unfortunately, Earth-shattering trades are not a common occurrence.

Perhaps, that's why some of the biggest trades in NBA history are also the most shocking. Because they're so rare, we don't expect them to happen. So, what are the most shocking trades in NBA history? Let's dive in and take a look.

#5 - Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Knicks received: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Sheldon Williams, Corey Brewer

Denver received: Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, 2012 + 2013 second-round picks, 2014 first-round pick, 2016 pick swap with Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves received: Eddy Curry, Anthony Randolph, 2015 second-round pick, cash considerations

After entering the NBA in the same draft cycle as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony became known as one of league's best scorers. After multiple seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Anthony was moved to the New York Knicks after handing in a trade request.

The trade itself saw multiple players move to new teams, along with multiple draft assets. However, it was the New York Knicks landing a new franchise cornerstone along with Chauncey Billups that really shocked the NBA world.

#4 Allen Iverson to the Denver Nuggets

Allen Iverson Press Confrence

Denver received: Allen Iverson

76ers received: Andre Miller, Joe Smith, 2027 first-round pick

After Michael Jordan retired from the NBA, Allen Iverson became the face of the league. He dazzled fans with his electric speed, elite ball-handling, and clutch shotmaking. However, in 2006, the Philadelphia 76ers legend was traded to the Denver Nuggets in return for Andre Miller, Joe Smith, and draft assets.

In all fairness, Allen Iverson was nearing the end of his prime, and the 76ers did a good job in getting some assets in return. However, seeing Philadelphia move on from one of the greatest players in the history of their franchise still stung and goes down as one of the more shocking trades in recent memory.

#3 - Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

Rockets received: Russell Westbrook

Thunder received: Chris Paul, 2021 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick top-four protected, 2026 first-round pick top-four protected, two future pick swaps.

Russell Westbrook was already a superstar in the NBA when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to the Houston Rockets. Interestingly, the returning player was also a superstar guard: Chris Paul. The fact that the deal also included three first-round draft picks and two future pick swaps made the trade all the sweeter for the Thunder.

Both teams had some success with their new guards running the show, but neither was able to deliver an NBA championship. However, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have been using their draft selections to build for the future, the Houston Rockets are struggling to find ways to add talent to their roster.

#2 - James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Nets received: James Harden

Rockets received: Rodinos Kurucs, Dante Exum, Brooklyn's 2022, 2025, 2026 first-round picks. Pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027. Milwaukee Bucks 2022 first-round draft pick.

Pacers received: Caris LeVert

Cavaliers received: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince

The four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets was wild and included more draft picks than it did players. With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already on the Nets' roster, Brooklyn was looking to build a powerhouse to compete with the likes of the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, there appeared to be too many big personalities for the Nets to handle, and the James Harden experiment ended in spectacular fashion. This past season, the Nets called time on their bid to try and win a championship, moving on from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While the James Harden 76ers fell to the Boston Celtics in a seven-game second-round playoff series.

#1 - Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Lakers received: Anthony Davis

Pelicans received: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hard, 4th pick in 2019 draft, 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first-round pick swap, 2024 first-round draft pick

Wizards received: Isaac Bonga, Jemerri Jones, Mo Wagner, Lakers' 2022 draft pick.

At the time of this trade, Anthony Davis was viewed as a top-5 player in the NBA. Yet, it was how the Los Angeles Lakers sent their entire young core to the Pelicans, along with a plethora of draft picks, that shocked the basketball world.

The trade ended up working out well for the Los Angeles Lakers, as it led to an NBA championship, but since then, the purple and gold have come up short in the postseason and now look like a team that is in need of a rebuild.

Furthermore, Anthony Davis has been plagued by injuries since winning a championship, and now there are concerns about his ability to be the primary option on a contending team. Still, the New Orleans Pelicans look like a team on the come-up, so they are likely looking back at that trade with a sly smile.

Poll : 0 votes