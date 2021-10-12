5 shooting guards who can reach their full potential in the 2021-22 NBA season

On an NBA roster, a shooting guard can be one of the best offensive weapons. In the modern NBA, shooting guards are asked to be solid shooters from all over the court while offering some playmaking ability.

Shooting guards are often a massive part of a team’s offensive strategy and can usually put up big scoring numbers on any given night. These five shooting guards should improve on previous seasons and play crucial roles in their teams’ success.

#5 Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers, Shooting Guard

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey #0 on defense

Like most rookies, it took some time for Tyrese Maxey to get acclimated to life in the NBA. On top of that, he was playing on Philadelphia 76ers teams with clear NBA Finals aspirations, with a head coach who doesn’t play rookies often. Despite Maxey showing flashes in the playoffs, he still did not get the amount of playing time some 76ers fans believed he should get.

Maxey ended the regular season averaging just 15.3 minutes with eight points a game, shooting 46% from the field and 30% from three. Maxey struggled early in the season, posting a true shooting percentage of 50% before the All-Star break. However, his true shooting percentage went up to 56% after the break, while his offensive rating went from 106 to 115.

As Maxey got more comfortable and confident in the NBA, his production increased. He could be seen as a breakout player as he starts to reach his full potential because Ben Simmons will likely be traded at some point this season.

Simmons being traded will leave a massive hole in the 76ers starting lineup, and in due time Maxey might be able to fill it. In six games where Maxey played more than 30 minutes, he averaged 22.7 points, having a 59% true shooting percentage. If this can be translated into this season, Maxey could play a massive role in the post-Simmons 76ers.

#4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans, Shooting Guard

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker #0 goes up for a layup

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be entering his third season in the NBA after being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets' 17th overall and then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker had a rough rookie season, only played 12.6 minutes a game with 5.7 points, and shot 37% from the field.

In more minutes last season, Alexander-Walker showed that he could be more productive, doubling his minutes and points while improving his all-around shooting to 42%. His three-point shooting stayed the same both seasons, at 35%, but he nearly doubled his attempts between seasons.

Like Maxey, Alexander-Walker can take advantage of the hole Lonzo Ball will leave after being traded to the Chicago Bulls. After the All-Star break, Alexander-Walker started 10 out of the 18 games he appeared in, averaging 28.5 minutes and 15.4 points after the break. His shooting numbers went from 40% to 42% from the field, but the most significant jump was 31% to 38% in his three-point shooting.

In the first three pre-season games, Alexander-Walker has already scored 22, 19, and seven. If he can stay more consistent, he will be the starting shooting guard for the rest of the season.

