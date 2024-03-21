5 sleeper NBA teams who sneaked into 2024 NBA Playoffs ft. Pelicans

The NBA 2023-24 playoffs are almost dozens of games away and some of the top teams in the league have already started their preparation. Though the complete playoff picture is yet to be announced, several Eastern Conference teams have secured their postseason berths.

Among them are the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and LA Clippers, whose presence was anticipated. However, there have also been surprising playoff entrants in the NBA this season.

With that in mind, here are five teams in the NBA, that silently sneaked into the 2024 Playoffs.

5 sleeper NBA teams who sneaked into 2024 NBA Playoffs

#1 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the best teams in the league since the beginning of the season. The availability of Zion Williamson has been the biggest factor in Pelicans’ success this season. Unlike other teams like LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans do not cut for the news headlines.

However, they have won 46 of their 72 games so far and rank fifth in the Western Conference. In March alone, the Pelicans have played eight games and won seven of them.

#2 Sacramento Kings

It wasn’t far ago that the Sacramento Kings were not considered a good team in the league. It was only the last season that De'Aaron Fox and company made it to the playoffs after 17 years.

Last season, the Kings made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 NBA season. This season, they are currently ranked 6th in the East with a 39-28 record.

#3 Indiana Pacers

Historically, the Indiana Pacers haven’t been as successful as many teams in the league. After Reggie Miller’s departure, a potential revival came when they drafted Paul George to the team. The Pacers’ latest success was during the 2018 season when they took LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round.

After the Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings in the 2021-22 season. They were also the best offensive team in the NBA for the longest time.

Currently, the Pacers are ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 38-31 record. With 13 games left in this season, they have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. The Pacers are only three games behind the fourth seed.

#4 New York Knicks

The relevance of the New York Knicks has often been thought to do good to the NBA. In the last few years, especially after the Carmelo Anthony era, the Knicks haven’t really been that relevant in the league.

In the last 10 seasons, the Knicks have made the playoffs only two times. They have also won just one playoff series, which came against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, after many failed seasons, the Knicks are finally relevant. The Knicks are the fourth seed in the East and one of the most underrated teams to enter the postseason. They rank 4th in the East with a 41-27 record and already qualified for the postseason.

#5 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic haven’t been as successful in the league since the Dwight Howard era. This season, they have improved their overall performance, both in defense and offense. Early in the season, the Magic were one of the top teams in the league in terms of defense.

Their inclusion in the postseason is not surprising given how good they have played. However, given their past, it is one of the biggest sneaks.

In the last 10 seasons, the Magic have made the playoffs only two times, the last coming in 2020. However, they haven’t won a postseason series in the last decade.

The Magic have already qualified for the playoffs and are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. So far in the season, they have a 41-28 record.