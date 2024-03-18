Zion Williamson reportedly losing 25 pounds has NBA Twitter turning in hilarious reaction: "Got tired of the Stephen A. Smith bullying"

After Zion Williamson was publicly called out by analysts for being overweight, according to Brian Windhorst, he has lost 25 pounds since the Pelicans' in-season tournament loss.

The NBA Insider said that the Pelican star had shed substantial weight in the last few months.

“I’ve got people in New Orleans telling me that since December, when the In-Season Tournament happened, that Zion Williamson has lost 25 or more pounds and his performance has been excellent,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

Given how Williamson's weight has been a topic of discussion in the last few months, it surely wasn't going to miss fans' eyes. Reacting to the news update by NBA Central on X (Twitter), fans had some hilarious replies to the post.

Alluding to comments made by Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Williamson's weight, one of the fans wrote:

"He got tired of the Stephen A. Smith bullying."

Another fan wrote:

"Chefs are pissed."

Here are some reactions from fans on X.

Stephen A. Smith slams Zion Williamson for not being in shape

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe were the first few NBA analysts to make comments about Zion Williamson’s weight.

Back in Dec. 2023, when the LA Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the In-Season Tournament Semifinal, Williamson and his lack of energy became the biggest topic among NBA pundits. Both Sharpe and Smith made strong remarks about Williamson being overweight.

Smith later doubled down his take last month when he appeared in an episode of ESPN’s Get Up.

"Zion Williamson. It's not about his game,” remarked Smith. “It's about how many burgers he's eating and whether or not he's going to be in shape. Or is he to keep eating McDonald's and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants?"

“That's what he has to prove, that the chefs don't love him any longer, okay? That he's committed to playing basketball and being in shape outside of that,” he added.

Later, the Pelicans’ social media team fired back at the ESPN sports analyst, making fun of his college basketball career.

Interestingly, Williamson does have a weight clause added to his contract.

To get his contract guaranteed, Williamson needs to maintain his body fat and weight within the clause. Reportedly, as per the contract, when added up, Williamson's weight and percentage of fat should not exceed 295.

This season, the Pelicans (41-26) are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are placed fifth in the Western Conference. Williamson is the most crucial player if the Pelicans want to advance further in the playoffs. If he can stay healthy and in top shape, the Pelicans have a good chance of winning the West in the playoffs.