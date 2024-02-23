"Peddler of pure & utter bulls**t" - Pelicans posting Stephen A. Smith's college stats trolling him for Zion Williamson rant has NBA fans in splits

Zion Williamson was supposed to be a generational talent who would lead the New Orleans Pelicans to championship glory. So far, it hasn't panned out that way as he has struggled with consecutive injury-riddled seasons and weight problems to start his career. Stephen A. Smith has been vocal regarding his disappointment with Williamson, and the sports analyst has gone on another tirade against him.

The focus of Stephen A's most recent rant once again targeted Williamson's weight. This time though, the Pelicans made it clear that they had their player's back as they fired back at Stephen A. by tweeting an image of his college stats from 1990-91.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tweet immediately gained plenty of attention from NBA fans, with several piling on to take shots at the ESPN analyst.

"It baffles me that people enjoy his "sports" takes. The man is a certified clown and a peddler of pure and utter bullshit."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans who are familiar with the Pelicans also took the time to point out that Williamson is indeed playing great this year and has played in 45 out of the team's 56 games so far.

"He's been "in shape"...he's now more engaged and productive because he has more facilitating/lead ball handler duties," one fan pointed out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a few fans were quick to side with Stephen A., or were simply quick to throw shade at Williamson as well.

"This doesn't change the fact Zion is overweight with no work ethic btw."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: Pelicans' Twitter hilariously doubles down on Jonas Valanciunas-Travis Kelce doppelganger theory: "Already back to work"

What did Stephen A Smith say that prompted the Pelicans to post his college stats?

During his appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" hosted by Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith ripped into Zion Williamson. Saying that while his game isn't the issue, his eating habits need to change.

Stephen A. questioned Williamson's commitment to the game while also stating that the Pelicans player needs to get in shape instead of focusing on eating.

Expand Tweet

Williamson has been sidelined a lot through the first few years of his career. Never playing more than 61 games in a season (2020-21), and even missing the 2021-22 campaign entirely due to a foot injury.

However, Williamson is currently on pace to play the most games in a season thus far. He has looked much better, and while he has dealt with a few injuries this year, none have been so severe that it kept him out for extended periods or affected his performance.

This year, Williamson is averaging 30.6 minutes per game through the 45 contests he's appeared in. He has averaged 22.5 points on 58.5% field goal shooting and has contributed in other areas.

So far, Williamson is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also only 23-years-old and his game has the potential to develop into the generational talent he was touted as before being drafted.

Also read: Zion Williamson gets mercilessly roasted at Mardi Gras with 600-pound float