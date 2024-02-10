Zion Williamson gets mercilessly roasted at Mardi Gras with 600-pound float

A Mardi Gras parade float featuring an image of Zion Williamson has caught the attention of fans. The New Orleans Pelicans star forward has been portrayed wearing a '1 Ton' jersey on the float named 'Setback,' having a cast on his leg, holding a footlong and cash while saying 'I'm hungry.'

Additionally, the viral float includes a large pelican in what appears to be a boiling pot, with the words "Deep-fried pelicans." Zion's float was displayed as a whale weighing 600 pounds and was shown to be losing 3-0 to the Baby Mamas on the scoreboard.

Mardi Gras, which translates from French to "Fat Tuesday," celebrated as a Christian holiday, has ancient roots in pagan spring and fertility rites. In some regions, this festive occasion is known as Carnival or Carnaval and is celebrated in countries with significant Roman Catholic communities.

The display of criticism came years after Zion Williamson signed a four-year, $44 million contract in 2019. However, the speculations about his future with the team are also running as the franchise sent an email to season ticket holders that did not mention Williamson.

Zion Williamson turning the corner on his conditioning this season

Zion Williamson's struggles with fitness and expectations have become a focal point for the New Orleans Pelicans. This was especially prevalent in their In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the LA Lakers last year. Despite commencing the season in good shape, Williamson's apparent regression fueled concerns about his dedication to diet and conditioning.

This issue was magnified by the substantial $231 million contract extension Williamson received from the Pelicans. Since being the No. 1 draft pick in 2019, Zion Williamson's commitment to his physical condition has been an ongoing concern for the Pelicans.

For Zion, achieving balance involves a delicate interplay of strength, agility, and endurance, crucial for sustaining energy and power throughout rigorous NBA games. Criticism from influential figures like Shaquille O'Neal and former teammate JJ Redick has centered around his perceived lack of effort on the court.

Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on Zion Williamson's performance in December last year, stating that the young star lacks the championship flair he believes is essential for success. O'Neal made these comments following the New Orleans Pelicans' semifinal loss to the LA Lakers, where Williamson's less-than-stellar performance caught the attention of the basketball legend.

“He doesn't have that look. Like, I'm not the greatest ever but I know a look when I see it. … Tiger Woods had that look. Jack Nicholson had that look.

“He does not run hard. He doesn't seal. He doesn't demand the ball. Like you got a small guy and we talk about it all the time... Charles (Barkley) talks about it all the time. You can't let a little guy guard you."

However, the overarching question pertains to whether Zion Williamson will commit to the necessary work to fulfill his full potential, as his talent alone has already secured All-Star-level performance.

