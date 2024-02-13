Pelicans' Twitter hilariously doubles down on Jonas Valanciunas-Travis Kelce doppelganger theory: "Already back to work"

New Orleans Pelicans veteran center Jonas Valanciunas has long bore an uncanny resemblance to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. So, following Kelce and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Pelicans capitalized on the free publicity.

Ahead of Monday’s road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans’ official Twitter/X account tweeted a photo of Valanciunas smiling in warmups. The team jokingly implied that the big man was Kelce gearing up for his side hustle.

“Won the Super Bowl last night and already back to work,” the caption read.

Valanciunas and teammate Trey Murphy III also embraced the 12-year veteran’s likeness to Kelce on Sunday. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, Murphy posted a clip to his Instagram stories featuring him and the big man sarcastically celebrating.

“Travis, we won!” Murphy said.

Fans first noticed Valanciunas’ resemblance to Kelce early in his career when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors. However, with Kelce and the Chiefs growing in popularity in recent years, more and more fans are becoming aware of his doppelganger.

Additionally, Kelce’s relationship with pop/country icon Taylor Swift, which started last year, has only amplified the spotlight on the Chiefs star.

Jonas Valanciunas hasn’t experienced the same level of success as Kelce, who has won three Super Bowls. The Lithuanian has yet to win an NBA title over his 12-year career. However, he remains a nightly double-double threat on a competitive Pelicans team (31-22).

Through 53 games, Valanciunas is averaging 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game on 57.3% shooting.

Travis Kelce’s doppelganger, Jonas Valanciunas, and Co. looking to win 6th game in 7 tries

As for Monday’s matchup against the Grizzlies, Travis Kelce's doppelganger, Jonas Valanciunas, and the Pelicans are looking to continue their recent strong play. Entering the contest, New Orleans has won five of its last six games to tie the Phoenix Suns (31-22) for fifth in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are taking on a shorthanded Grizzlies squad (18-35) that has seven players listed on the injury report. Memphis has lost an NBA-worst eight straight games, presenting New Orleans with a prime opportunity to win its sixth game in seven tries.

Valanciunas also has a favorable matchup, as the Grizzlies are lacking a traditional center. Thus, he could thrive against his former team.

