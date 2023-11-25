"He gives a s***": Jonas Valanciunas on Pelicans teammate Zion Williamson's dedication, their turbulent start to 2023-24 (Exclusive)

Despite the uncertainty on whether New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson can ever become consistently durable, teammate Jonas Valanciunas has become encouraged with Williamson’s approach to maximize his chances.

“He’s taking care of his body. He gives a [expletive],” Valanciunas told Sportskeeda. “That is a big thing. He’s been a pro this year.”

Valanciunas spoke to Sportskeeda on several topics, including Williamson adapting to a new role, the Pelicans' up-and-down start, his pending free agency and more.

Editor’s note: The following 1-on-1 interview has been edited and condensed.

The team has gone through quite a journey so far: a 4-1 start, a five-game losing streak and then getting back on track. Injuries aside, what explains the ups and downs so far?

Valanciunas: “The NBA season is all about ups and downs. Very few teams can stay steady and climb to the top. It’s a process. We had a breakdown. It’s a good thing that we fixed a couple of things. Then we got back on top with what we want to do and be productive again. It’s a tough road.”

What was the breakdown, and what did you do to fix it?

Valanciunas: “There were a couple of details: a new offense, we have to get adjusted and we have to get comfortable. We had preseason, and we did all of that in preseason. But real games feel different. So you have to have a couple of games in to get really used to what you are doing during the season.”

Zion Williamson had spoken about his adjustment (not always being a focal point compared to other seasons). How did you all address that?

Valanciunas: “He’s our main guy, so we have to play for him. We have to figure out how to all be at the right spot. He’s a willing passer. So how do we be in the right spot, have the right timing and not clog the paint? How do we have space and know when to cut? It’s been a process to feel each other with how we’re going to play that this season.”

How have you seen Zion work through those things?

Valanciunas: “Very good. We’ve had better games and worse games. But we’re getting to that good space and a good lineup where we feel comfortable. Our chemistry has been great. This season, it’s even more. We have all been together and know each other and know what to expect."

"We’re a big family. We all fight in a family. But at the end of the day, you know your family members. We feel comfortable in the locker room. It’s a big thing to be comfortable in the locker room. We know each other and we’ve been together for a long time. We know what to expect from each other.”

How have you seen Zion tackle the day-to-day to improve his chances with staying healthy and available?

Valanciunas: “He’s been great. He’s only missed one or two games so far (three). He’s been great. He’s been available all of the time. He’s taking care of his body. He gives a [expletive]. That is a big thing. He’s been a pro this year. He’s growing. He’s getting more experience. Every time that he steps on the court, he does stuff. It’s not going to be overnight. You have to see it all to get the experience, and he does that. He’s willing to learn and willing to give everything. What else can you ask?”

What has it meant to you that you have played for Lithuania in every major international tournament for the past 12 year?

Valanciunas: “I enjoy basketball. I go hard. I go play. I feel so much pride to play for my country. I’m trying to set an example. These days, some guys are like, ‘I’m not going to go; I’m not going to play. I’m not going to do this.’ If I’m available and breathing, I’m playing. I’m not going to sit out if I can play. It has to be really, really serious if I’m not going to play. That’s how I feel like everybody should do.”

What is your evaluation of the team finishing sixth in the FIBA World Cup?

Valanciunas: “It could be better. It could be worse. Sixth is not a place that we want to be. But everyone wants to be the top team. We have another summer coming up with the Olympics.”

Do you definitely plan to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Valanciunas: “If I’m going to be healthy and able to run, then yes, I will be. We have to qualify. We still have a qualification tournament to get there. Every team and every player dreams for the biggest. That’s the same with us. We dream for the biggest podium.”

There’s been a lot of commentary that the Americans struggled going up against the physical players, including yourself. What’s your perspective on that?

Valanciunas: “I’m just playing my game. I’m not trying to switch my style to play against the U.S. I just play my game. It’s probably easy to scout. But I’m always physical down low doing my stuff. It’s not going to be different.”

How does the physicality in FIBA compare to the NBA?

Valanciunas: “There are different rules and a different approach with contact and physicality. But basketball is basketball. You have to take the ball and put it in the hoop. It’s as simple as that. Maybe there are some small details. But at the end of the day, it’s the same basketball that we play back here and play back at home.”

What’s your reaction that a contract extension with the Pelicans didn’t happen last summer?

Valanciunas: “I’m doing my stuff basketball-wise. This next summer will take care of everything with what I do [in free agency]. Wherever I be, I just like to play basketball. Either it’s here or somewhere else, but the priority is basketball.”

What’s your preference?

Valanciunas: “I love it here. We have a great season ahead of us. We have to do something with it. It’s on us to win. I’m not thinking about extensions, money and this and that. I’m thinking about this season. I’m an older player (31). I need to win. It’s not about trying to prove something or that I can do this or do that. I’m trying to win. As easy as it sounds, it’s hard.”

Besides health, what will it take for the team to win and make the next step?

Valanciunas: “I think we’re taking the right steps. We’re taking the right approach with where we want to be. 82 games is a long season. That’s a lot of games. But I think we’re in a good position just to fight to get to the top.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.