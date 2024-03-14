Zion Williamson cites playoff preparedness as officials stop falling for lousy contact amid increased no-call

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans couldn't defend their home-court, losing 116-95 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The defeat dropped their record to 39-26. Despite holding a massive 26-3 advantage in free-throw attempts, Williamson and his teammates still could not get past the visitors.

Cleveland overcame the disparity in free throws by efficiently hitting 3-pointers. They were 20-for-45 while the Pelicans shot 4-for-22. The Cavs had more chemistry and overwhelmed the hosts with balanced scoring.

After the game, Zion Williamson was asked to comment about why free throw attempts have gone down across all teams in the NBA. He was also questioned if he noticed any difference in the way the games have been officiated.

“Zanos” responded:

"Wow. You're a liar. You're trying to get me in trouble. I'm just messing. If I had to take a guess, they're getting ready for playoffs ‘cause anybody that I know who’s been to the playoffs, especially vets.

"Maybe they are just preparing everybody for what the playoffs is gonna look like.”

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the top 10 in the NBA in free throw attempts. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who lead the team in that category, combine for nearly 12 FTAs per game. No one else on the roster averages over three tries per contest.

If the referees are going to be more lenient with the action in the playoffs, the Pelicans will have to learn to adjust. Williamson and Ingram are likely going to get the brunt of the contact from opposing defenses so they will have to take it in stride. They can’t afford to lose their cool if the referees allow defenders to be more physical with them.

Zion Williamson could make his first playoff appearance this season

Zion Williamson sat out the 2021-22 season when the New Orleans Pelicans made the playoffs as the eighth seed. Without him, they gave a good fight but lost in six games to the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Many thought that the Pelicans would have had a big chance of pulling off an upset if “Zanos” had been around.

Last season, Williamson suffered an injury in January and couldn’t help the Pelicans in the play-in tournament. He would have played a major role in their quest to punch a playoff ticket but lost a hard-fought 123-118 decision to the OKC Thunder. The two-time All-Star was ripped on social media for saying he could have played but opted not to as he was not feeling himself.

If Zion Williamson’s health holds up in the New Orleans Pelicans’ last 15 games, he could be making his much-awaited postseason debut. The Pelicans hold a 39-26 win-loss slate for fifth in the West. If that holds up, they open the playoffs on the road against whoever grabs the fourth seed, which is currently owned by the LA Clippers.