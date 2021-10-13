5 small forwards who can achieve their full potential in the 2021-22 NBA season

A new NBA season always provides chances for every player to show his abilities and for young, talented athletes, every new season is a chance to develop. In the 2021-22 NBA season, there will definitely be those players who deliver on their team's expectations and show their potential.

It is not easy to come into the league as a young talent who has not competed against experienced players for more than 50 games, in most cases. While some prospects manage to adapt quickly to the league, it is tough for many, possibly for most.

Five small forwards likely to show their potential in the 2021-22 NBA season

In this article, we're focusing on young, talented small forwards who could take a huge leap in performance in the 2021-22 NBA season and possibly show their entire basketball potential.

It isn't easy to determine which players could be set for a huge, breakthrough season, but it could definitely be an interesting dynamic.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five promising small forwards who could be able to show us their full potential in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns.

The 2020-21 Phoenix Suns really gathered a lot of experience, although it might be normal to think that the team will be kicking itself for losing the 2021 NBA Finals. Learning usually goes alongside losing, and it is something that turns defeat into opportunity.

That's the case for the 2020-21 Phoenix Suns, and for Mikal Bridges, who had an efficient season for the team last year (including the NBA Playoffs) and could be set for a breakout 2021-22 season, even if he simply stays as a master of his role.

Bridges averaged 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Phoenix Suns in last year's regular season with 54/42/84 shooting split. He added 11 points per game in the NBA Playoffs with 48/36/89 shooting split, and Bridges could take a huge leap forward after experiencing a deep postseason run.

He might not become a star in the NBA, but the Phoenix Suns might not need him to do so to stay as an essential maker of winning plays for Phoenix.

#4 Dillon Brooks - Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates after a win.

The 2020-21 Memphis Grizzlies were carried by three players last year: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas.

With Valanciunas traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, the offensive opportunity for a star in the making, Morant will naturally go up, especially after what he showed in the 2021 Play-In Tournament/NBA Playoffs.

For Dillon Brooks, that will also probably be the case. Last year, the 25-year-old averaged 17 points per game with 41/34/81 shooting splits in the regular season and 25.8 points in the 2021 NBA Playoffs (51/40/80 shooting splits).

His upward trend in scoring was also present in the final nine games of last year's regular season, when he averaged 20 points per night.

