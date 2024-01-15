The LA Lakers continue to deal with injury woes and chemistry issues and struggle to maintain a playoff push in the Western Conference. With 19 wins and 21 losses, they are 11th in the standings, a game behind the 10th-placed Houston Rockets, who have a 19-19 record.

As struggles continue, the 17-time NBA champions have considered shaking the roster up in search of another star player that will join LeBron James. To do so, though, they will need to include Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in any trade package they may want to create.

Still, they appear unwilling to do so, but things can change as we are approaching the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five NBA stars that the Lakers can land should they make Reaves and Hachimura available.

5 stars Lakers could grab by throwing Austin Reaves & Rui Hachimura in mix at NBA Trade Deadline

#5 - Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen has emerged as a star player since joining the Utah Jazz. It is not likely he will leave Utah, but it appears he is not untouchable in trade talks. Still, the Lakers will need both Reaves and Hachimura in the mix to convince the Jazz to trade him.

#4 - Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins is having his ups and downs this season and the Golden State Warriors are still seeking a way to overcome their struggles. The Warriors are 12th with 18 wins and 21 losses and they are considering moving on from the All-Star forward.

Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Lakers pursued such a deal by including Reaves or Hachimura in the trade package.

#3 - Pascal Siakam

He is on an expiring contract and the expectation is that the Toronto Raptors will trade him. He certainly bolsters the roster, but the question is whether the Raptors are interested in landing Reaves and Hachimura.

#2 - Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks have made him available in trade talks, and he is expected to leave the franchise by the deadline. He is one of the top two-way players in the league and he would be a great addition to the roster to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two franchises are reportedly expected to engage in trade talks this week.

#1 - Zach LaVine

This is the Lakers' top target, as the Chicago Bulls plan to send him elsewhere by the NBA Trade Deadline. He will create a Big Three next to Davis and James and appears willing to play for Los Angeles.

As he is under a max contract, the LA franchise will have to create a lucrative package to convince the Bulls to trade him.

