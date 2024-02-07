5 stars still listed on trade market with less than 24 hours remaining before NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The NBA Trade Deadline is just hours away (Feb. 8). This gives teams a limited amount of time to contemplate whether they'll trade for someone or let go of a current player on their roster. Contending teams are looking forward to improving their squad and there are a few good players available on the market.

There have been reports that big teams like the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are buyers at this year's deadline. All three are looking to contend for the championship. However, only one of those three teams secured a spot in the playoffs.

Also read: 5 reasons why the 2024 NBA trade deadline lacks excitement

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 stars still available with the hours counting down before 2024 NBA Trade Deadline

#5 Kyle Kuzma

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is having a breakout year with the Washington Wizards. Kuzma has played 48 games this season and has been a reliable first option for the Wizards. He's putting up 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field.

Expand Tweet

Kuzma has taken interest from two playoff contenders in the Western Conference. It's been reported that the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings are rumored to pursue the forward before the NBA trade deadline.

#4 Alex Caruso

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls haven't been competitive this season, which is why Alex Caruso's name has been tossed around the market, making him a target at the NBA trade deadline. There have been rumors about multiple teams reaching out to the Bulls, inquiring about the two-way guard, including the Golden State Warriors.

Expand Tweet

Caruso has played 44 games this season and started in 32. He's been exceptional, averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The Bulls guard is also shooting 40% from the three, which makes him a valuable three-and-D player.

#3 Miles Bridges

Sacramento Kings v Charlotte Hornets

The Phoenix Suns are motivated to trade for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. The Suns believe that Bridges is the missing piece to what they've been planning this season. According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, adding the forward could potentially be what Phoenix would lean toward as they want to see Kevin Durant play the center spot.

"Bridges would add a sturdy forward that Phoenix’s roster currently lacks and could allow the Suns to deploy more effective small-ball lineups with Kevin Durant at the five," Fischer wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bridges returned after a one-year absence from basketball. Even after his absence, he's played tremendously well for the Hornets. He's averaging 21.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

#2 Andre Drummond

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

Andre Drummond can become an x-factor to any playoff team. This is why teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavs and Celtics are rumored to pursue the veteran big man. Insider Mike Scotto strongly believes that Drummond could be part of a deal at the NBA trade deadline.

Expand Tweet

Drummond is averaging 7.9 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. He's played 51 games and has been a reliable presence inside for the Bulls. With his cheap contract (two years, $6.5 million), there's a chance that teams could go after him.

#1 Dejounte Murray

Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray is likely to be moved before the deadline as teams have already inquired the Atlanta Hawks about it. The Lakers are among several teams that have been linked to the young point guard, but it's been reported that the Los Angeles team might not have the right assets to make a trade.

Expand Tweet

Still, teams like the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs have emerged as potential trade destinations for Murray.

The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. The Hawks acquired him from the Spurs during the summer of 2022.

Also read: 5 players Milwaukee Bucks can sign on NBA Trade Deadline Day

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!