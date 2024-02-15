5 superstar free agents available for Golden State Warriors in 2024 NBA offseason ft. Paul George & more

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to pursue a star in the upcoming free agency. With their current stars gradually approaching a decline in production, the front office believes going after a star could give them a chance at contention. For the upcoming free agency, the Warriors will have plenty of options.

The 2023-24 season hasn't been the ideal campaign for the Warriors. They have a 26-25 record, putting them tenth in the Western Conference standings. Recently, they've started to find their rhythm and have won five straight games. However, it's still obvious that the team must address their roster concerns.

Golden State Warriors want to give Steph Curry new help

As the Golden State Warriors take on the challenges of the 2023-24 campaign, the stars of the team have continued to show signs of aging, except Steph Curry. With that, many believe that the team will be willing to look for other options when it comes to giving their star player some help.

According to an NBA insider, the Warriors could look at the available players in free agency to give Curry help and potentially prolong his competitive state.

"The Warriors will be in on that conversation because I think they want a legitimate star wing next to Steph Curry."

With that said, here are five stars that the Warriors can pursue in the upcoming free agency and give Curry enough help.

#5 Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

Tobias Harris is in the final year of his five-year, $180 million contract. There haven't been any rumors about his potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

While he isn't the star that the Warriors would want to pursue, his experience could make him an ideal target for the team. Harris's ability to make threes and play the power forward can help Golden State continue its small-ball approach.

#4 James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

James Harden is in the latter stages of his career. However, he's still an effective ball handler and facilitator so missing out on him could be a mistake. Harden is in the final year of his two-year, $68 million deal.

The Golden State Warriors will need an elite ball handler to set up Curry and Klay Thompson. What's even more impressive is that Harden can be a threat when shooting the ball, which benefits the Splash Brothers when it comes to spacing the floor.

#3 DeMar DeRozan

Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan's days with the Chicago Bulls are numbered. It looks like the Bulls have no plans regarding the future of DeRozan with the organization. Back in December 2023, there were reports that the 6-foot-7 wing and the team were "far apart" with their contract negotiations.

The Warriors have a chance to acquire a premier scorer in their team with DeRozan. The 34-year-old star is still a capable scorer and has not shown signs of slowing down over the past few years.

#2 Paul George

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George and the LA Clippers have not agreed on a contract extension. George can still exercise his player option before the 2024-25 season starts. But securing a new extension is his priority this season.

If the two parties aren't able to reach an agreement, there's a chance the Warriors pursue him once he becomes a free agent and doesn't exercise his player option. The team is looking for a versatile wing and George is one of their best bets as he's still on top of his game.

#1 LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

There were reports that the Warriors tried to execute a trade where they could've landed LeBron James. Even though he's 39 years old, he's still extremely effective and can compete for a championship.

They have another chance to pursue James and pair him with Curry during the summer. There have been rumors that the four-time champion might leave the LA Lakers and join a different franchise.

