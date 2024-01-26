5 superstars who won't make it to the NBA All-Star Game

The starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game have already been announced. Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard will represent the Eastern Conference. The West will have LeBron James, who will get his record 20th selection, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Seven reserves for each team will be chosen by the coaches. Two guards, three frontcourt players and two wildcards will comprise the group. With limited slots available, some of the league’s biggest names will unquestionably be left out.

Here are 5 superstars who will sit out the NBA All-Star Game

#5 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball garnered 29 player votes and over 500K from fans but didn’t get a single one from the media. The Charlotte Hornets point guard is averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He remains one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA.

Ball, however, has just played 21 games this season mainly due to a right ankle sprain. An argument could also be easily made that Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are more deserving.

LaMelo Ball will not make it to this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

#4 James Harden

James Harden has helped turn the LA Clippers into one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. Following a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the former MVP has found a home with the Western Conference powerhouse.

Harden is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is hitting 45.6% of his shots, including 42.3% from behind the arc. “The Beard” has made coach Ty Lue’s offense more formidable than ever before.

James Harden, though, is unlikely to be selected over two-time MVP Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Booker for the NBA All-Star Game. Last year, the former three-time scoring champ made noise after getting snubbed. He may continue to complain but he isn’t going to Indiana to play in the event.

#3 Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the key reasons for the Boston Celtics’ 35-10 record. He has given the Green Machine a new dimension they’ve never had before. The Latvian is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and Mikal Bridges block his path for a potential second NBA All-Star Game.

#2 Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gained his first All-Star nod last season. He topped it off by winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Jackson hasn’t been on that level since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The big man is averaging 21.6 points per game, which is higher than his 18.6 PPG last season. But his efficiency has dropped, hitting 45.1% this season compared to 50.6% last year. His 3-point accuracy has also dipped, averaging 32.8% compared to last season’s 35.5% clip.

Expand Tweet

Jaren Jackson Jr. won the DPOY behind a league-best 3.0 blocks per game. That figure has slid to 1.6 BPG for the 2023-24 campaign. He isn’t getting a slot in the NBA All-Star Game over such names as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George, Jamal Murray and Alperen Sengun.

#1 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made the NBA All-Star Game last season despite playing only 29 games. He has already played seven more leading into the voting for the reserves.

“Zanos” level of play for the 2023-24 campaign has not been the same as last season. The athletic forward’s points, rebounds, steals, shooting percentage and minutes have all dropped. It will be incredibly tough for him to make the team even as a wild card.

