5 teams with the most All-Star selections in NBA history

Making an All-Star appearance is a testament to an NBA player's abilities. While having the most All-Star selections does not guarantee championships, a lineup filled with elite talent certainly stands a chance.

The 2006-07 Miami Heat had 39 All-Star selections but were swept in the first round of the 2007 NBA playoffs. Regardless, we have seen a few teams dominate the NBA simply because of the caliber of players they have on their roster.

The concept of superteams has gotten more rampant in recent times. This is why most of the teams on this list are 21st-century teams. As things stand, not much can be done by the NBA to prevent a team from bringing together several All-Stars as long as they have the cap space to pull it off.

Without further ado, here are the top five teams with the most All-Star selections in NBA history.

#5 1977-78 Boston Celtics - 42 NBA All-Star selections

The Boston Celtics honor John Havlicek, a former player

The 1977-78 Boston Celtics team will go down in NBA history as the worst team with the most All-Star selections. They failed to make the 1978 playoffs after a dismal 32-50 run in the regular season.

Seven players from the 1977-78 Celtics roster made up the 42 total All-Star appearances. The team was led by the great John Havlicek, who had 13 All-Star appearances at the time. Dave Bing, Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White all had seven selections each.

Despite their stacked roster, they failed to assert their dominance in the NBA, as age and overall chemistry played a role in their dreadful 1978-89 campaign.

#4 2011-12 Boston Celtics - 43 NBA All-Star selections

Paul Pierce #34 and Marquis Daniels #4 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are tied with the LA Lakers as the teams with the most championships (17). Although all but one of their NBA championships came before the 21st century, the Celtics attempted to put together elite talent on several occasions to ensure playoff success.

The Boston Celtics had 43 All-Star selections in the 2011-12 NBA season, all of whom failed to bring another championship to TD Garden.

The Celtics' big three back then - Kevin Garnett (14), Ray Allen (10), and Paul Pierce (10) - accounted for 34 All-Star selections. Jermaine O'Neal (6) and Rajon Rondo (3) were also part of the 2011-12 team.

Defense was the main identity of the 2011-12 Boston Celtics team. Even though all their superstars were in their mid-30s, the team had enough fuel to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the eventual NBA champions - the Miami Heat.

