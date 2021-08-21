5 teams with the best bench players ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Roster depth can make or mar a team's shot at an NBA championship, which is why several franchises leave no stone unturned to acquire quality rotation players. Although the Phoenix Suns' starters were exceptional, their second unit played a key role in helping the team reach the 2020 NBA Finals.

It has been an intriguing 2021 NBA offseason, as teams have made significant changes to their lineups. While few have built their rosters for the future, others are looking to compete for the championship this season.

Teams rely on their bench players to keep up the intensity when the starters take a breather. Although many stars demand bigger roles, some are willing to be off-bench contributors too. A good example of that is Dwight Howard, who has expressed his desire to help the LA Lakers win their 18th NBA championship, and is not necessarily concerned about how much playtime he'' get.

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, here are the five teams with the best bench players.

#5 Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler (#22) and KZ Okpala (#4) of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had a busy 2021 offseason in a bid to bolster their ranks for another championship run.

The 2020 NBA championship finalists were swept in the 2021 playoffs first round by the Milwaukee Bucks, who came looking for revenge. Such poor performances are uncharacteristic of the Heat, especially with the level of talent on their roster.

To help boost their chances in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat front office have made a few roster changes. While the acquisitions of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are worthy of mention, our focus is on their bench players.

The Miami Heat retained the services of Tyler Herro after exercising a $4 million option for the 2021-22 season. Although he struggled a lot from beyond the arc during the 2021 NBA playoffs, he remains a major threat from range. His tally of six of 19 shooting in the playoffs last season is not an accurate representation of his abilities.

Report: Victor Oladipo ‘healing beautifully’ from quad surgery, could be cleared by November https://t.co/BYvRxCd2C9 — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo had a very traumatizing 2020-21 NBA campaign, as he could not stay fit. He was bounced around the league because of health concerns, and played only 33 games.

A healthy Oladipo should be a problem for opposing teams, as he will lead the second unit when Lowry is off the court. Despite his injury woes, he averaged 19.8 points per game while shooting at 40.8% from the field.

#4 New York Knicks

New York Knicks introduce New Signees

The New York Knicks' resurgence after the 2021 All-Star break helped them secure the No. 4 seed in the 2021 NBA playoffs. While much of their success was owed to starters, especially Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, their bench played a significant role too.

Led by veteran Derrick Rose, who joined them midseason, the bench maintained its production all season long. The 32-year-old averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists in 35 games for the Knicks.

Immanuel Quickley averaged 20.2 PPG and 7.8 APG in Summer League. Can’t wait to watch the sophomore ball out with the Knicks next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PmfNuOaSWT — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNationCP) August 19, 2021

Another bench player who should keep the Knicks' engine running is Immanuel Quickley. The 2020 25th overall pick led the New York Knicks' 2021 NBA Summer League team in assists (7.8) and steals (1.4) while finishing second in scoring (20.2) behind Obi Toppin.

Toppin, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson and Alec Burks should also be huge contributors off the bench for the New York Knicks this campaign.

