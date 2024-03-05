5 teams with best defensive rating ahead of 2024 NBA playoffs ft. Minnesota Timberwolves & more

The NBA playoffs are approaching, and defense will play an important part in each team's quest to win playoff games. This season, five teams have stood out among the rest, solely based on their defense. Unsurprisingly, these teams are some of the best teams this season.

In the playoffs, defense is important as that end could turn games around for any team. In the history of the playoffs, the defense has defined how a team performs. The atmosphere in the postseason is also far different as it tends to be more physical, giving defenses a chance to shine.

Also read: NBA playoffs picture 2024: 5 teams predicted to exit in 1st round ft. Lakers & more

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 teams with best defensive rating ahead of 2024 NBA playoffs

The five teams listed below have been the best defensive teams. Here are the teams that could be a defensive nightmare as the NBA playoffs near.

Also read: Which team got swept most times in NBA playoffs?

#5, Orlando Magic, 111.4

Orlando Magic

With a defensive rating of 111.4, the Orlando Magic have exceeded expectations this season. Not a lot of people expected them to be in the playoff picture, as they have one of the league's youngest rosters.

None of the Magic's players boast incredible defensive stats. However, their teamwork has proven to be effective, and it has allowed the team to have a solid defense. They're also top five in points in the paint, which makes them a scary offensive team.

#4, OKC Thunder, 111.4

OKC Thunder

Despite their youth, the OKC Thunder have shown how intelligent they are on the defensive end. They anchor the fourth-best defense in the league and can be a threat during the NBA playoffs.

The Thunder are the best shot-blocking team in the league. Thanks to the towering presence of Chet Holmgren, who averages 2.6 blocks per game. The team also has Jalen Williams, a hard worker on the defensive end.

#3, Cleveland Cavaliers, 110.6

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a great team on both ends. Similar to the Thunder, they don't have inflated stats on the defensive end. A total team effort has been their strategy in defending opposing teams.

Expand Tweet

It also helps that the team has two towering big men who can protect the tin at a high rate. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are first and fourth in the team's defensive win shares, respectively.

#2, Boston Celtics, 110.2

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday

With the championship as their goal this season, the Boston Celtics have the second-best defense in the league. They're also second in blocks per game as a team, with 6.6. Their All-Stars are also willing to play defense, which makes hunting for a mismatch difficult.

The backcourt of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday has been a problem for opponents. They are both intelligent defenders who are knowledgeable enough when not to commit a foul or error.

#1, Minnesota Timberwolves, 107.8

Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the league's best defensive team. Their efforts on the defensive end have made them a threat as the NBA playoffs near.

It helps that they have Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, anchoring the interior. He's even helped Karl-Anthony Towns improve his defense, as he's second in the team in defensive win shares with 3.7. Anthony Edwards is also a pest on that end, as he registers 1.3 steals a game.