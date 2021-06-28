5 Teams that can make a move for Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield

Reports suggest Buddy Hield is unhappy with the situation with the Sacramento Kings and might be requesting a trade in the 2021 NBA offseason. Although no clear statement has been made, the Kings' guard might be leaving Sacramento ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Sacramento Kings have some exceptional young talent on their roster but have no chance of competing in the playoffs, especially against teams that are considered heavyweights. De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes all had decent runs this season, but they are not the right supporting cast Buddy Hield needs to make a playoff appearance.

RUMORS: Buddy Hield is a name to keep an eye on this offseason in trade talks and these four teams have already shown indications that they may pursue the sharpshooter. #NBA #NBATwitter



Via: @BrettSiegelNBA @HoopAnalysisNet https://t.co/xjJTd4fa5S — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 27, 2021

Buddy Hield was signed by the Sacramento Kings in 2016 to help the struggling team contend for championships. While he has helped improve their overall play, the Kings have missed postseason action for 15 consecutive seasons.

The closest they have come to making the NBA playoffs was their ninth-placed finish in the 2018-2019 season. If the play-in tournament was available then, Buddy Hield and his counterparts would have had a shot at postseason action.

Although Buddy Hield signed a four-year $94 million deal in 2020, his time with the Sacramento Kings might be coming to an end. On that note, here are five teams that can pursue Buddy Hield ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 LA Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers lost Danny Green in the 2020 off-season and have not been able to successfully replace the shooting guard. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was average at best, especially in the 2021 NBA playoffs, which was a crucial reason for their first-round elimination.

Wesley Matthews and Ben Macklemore were brought in to help bolster the Lakers' shooting from 3-point range but were more successful with their defensive skills. While Buddy Hield is not one of the top five three-point shooters in the league, he can benefit from LeBron James' court vision and worry less about creating his shots.

Should the Lakers try to trade Kuzma for Buddy Hield ? pic.twitter.com/1spdwH1XIN — Los Angeels Lakers Fan Page (@LApurpleNgold) June 21, 2021

Fans are clamoring for a Buddy Hield-Kyle Kuzma trade during the offseason. Although there is a significant difference in salary, the Lakers can make it work with possibly another player or future pick in the trade package.

#2 New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans" height="533" width="800" /> Brandon Ingram #14 and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a solid frontcourt in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram but seriously need a boost in the backcourt. Lonzo Ball had a decent run in the 2020-21 season despite missing a few games due to injury. However, he will be a restricted free agent, and his return is not set in stone.

If the Pelicans can pull off a Buddy Hield trade, the franchise will have a real chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2018. However, the Pelicans will have to put together a valuable package.

