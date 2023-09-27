5 teams that could cause an upset in the 2024 NBA playoffs

With the NBA’s level of parity increasing in recent seasons, there has been increased opportunity for lower-seeded teams to make noise in the playoffs.

The 2023 playoffs were a prime example, as the eighth-seeded Miami Heat made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded LA Lakers made it all the way to the Western Conference finals. Two other lower seeds (New York and Golden State) made it out of the first round as well.

Entering the 2023-24 NBA season, the league once again appears to be wide open, with question marks surrounding many of the league’s top contenders. On that note, here are five teams that could pull off playoff upsets next year:

Teams that could pull off a 2024 NBA playoff upset

NBA stars Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard

Here are the top five:

#5 LA Clippers

It has now been four years since the LA Clippers acquired stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team still has very little to show for it.

Injuries and load management have prevented them from finishing as a top-4 seed in the last couple of seasons. However, regardless of the Clippers' regular season record, George and Leonard need to be healthy at the same time come the 2024 NBA playoffs.

If they are, LA could have a legitimate chance to knock off any team in the Western Conference.

#4 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are no longer the juggernaut they were a few years ago.

However, they still have a proven championship core in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. They were able to add veteran star point guard Chris Paul this offseason, who should be hungry for his first NBA championship.

Golden State will likely manage its veterans' minutes during the regular season and give more opportunities to younger players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

This could cause them to once again finish as a lower-seeded playoff team next year. However, as long as their vets are available come playoff time, the Warriors should remain a viable threat to anyone out West.

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves caught a lot of flak last season following their 2022 offseason acquisition of star center Rudy Gobert.

That came as Gobert proved to be a questionable fit alongside star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Wolves still have a blossoming superstar in shooting guard Anthony Edwards. He could easily reach another level next year and offset some of the team’s roster construction issues.

Meanwhile, the team still has a few other nice young pieces who could improve, including defensive-minded forward Jaden McDaniels and reserve big man Naz Reid.

Off-season signing Shake Milton could also make some noise at the point guard position. Moreover, Minnesota still has proven veterans like Mike Conley and Kyle Anderson.

So, simply put, the Wolves have the talent to make some noise in the West and potentially pull off an upset if everything comes together.

#2 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have arguably gotten worse following their 2023 NBA Finals appearance, as they lost guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency.

However, shooting guard Tyler Herro is expected to make his return from a right hand injury. Meanwhile, they added some wing depth in veteran Josh Richardson and a backup center in Thomas Bryant.

Moreover, the Heat could have some internal development from one of their young guys such as sophomore forward Nikola Jovic. As long as Miami’s roster stays as is, they will likely finish as a lower-seeded playoff team again.

However, as long as stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are available, the Heat should once again be able to challenge any of the Eastern Conference’s top seeds.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disastrous season where they finished just 38-44 and missed the playoffs (11th in the West). However, since then, they have since made several offseason moves to enhance their roster around stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

They include signing sharpshooter Seth Curry and defensive-minded forward Derrick Jones Jr. and acquiring two-way forward Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade deal. The Mavs also bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of 2023 No. 12 pick Dereck Lively II and reserve big man Richaun Holmes.

It’s unclear if Dallas’ offseason moves will be enough to help them secure a top 4 finish in the crowded West. However, the Mavs might have the right mix of star power and role players to pull off a first-round playoff upset next year.

