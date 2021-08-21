5 Teams with the easiest NBA schedule for the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will be starting in only a few weeks from now. It is common for fans to be excited for every upcoming season after a long wait. This time, though, there is something special. The league will now compete in its full capacity and unlike the 2020-21 season, the 2021-22 season will not be shortened or cut.

Fans from around the world are ecstatic as the NBA prepares for its latest season. The schedules have obviously caused an exciting uproar among the basketball community. We have incredible matchups lined up. Teams that are hungry for the top seeds will start setting up ambush plans for the existing top seeds.

Five teams with the easiest NBA schedule

Today we will take a look at five teams that have the easiest schedules in the coming season. These teams will enjoy the perfect balance between home and away games and will not be burdened by hectic routines or tough matches one after the other.

Please note that this list is based on Strength of Schedule (SOS) metric calculated by Positive Residual.

#5. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns win the Western Conference Championship

The Phoenix Suns had one of the best season runs in their history. The team that has never won a championship has also rarely appeared in the finals. With Devin Booker-Chris Paul combo, Valley of the Suns made it to their third NBA Finals and became a legitimate threat to championship vying teams.

*𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦



34 nationally televised games. Franchise record. Go time! pic.twitter.com/lPXjL7QN5J — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 20, 2021

In the coming season, the Suns will enjoy the fifth easiest schedule in the NBA league. Phoenix will start its season on October 20 against the Denver Nuggets and have their first road game on October 22 against the LA Lakers. They will also appear in 15 back-to-back games, have a five-game longest homestand, and five-game longest road trip.

#4. Brooklyn Nets

The Super Team will begin its 2021-22 journey with an opening night match against the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. They are also slated to meet the LA Lakers on Christmas Day for one of the most highly anticipated matches of the upcoming regular season.

👉 38 nationally televised games

👉 Four 4+ game road trips

👉 April homestand — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 20, 2021

The Nets will have a six-game long road trip in November and their longest six-game homestand streak from October 24 to November 3. The team from Brooklyn will also play in 11 back-to-back games. Due to their popularity as one of the best NBA teams, 36 of their matches will also be nationally televised.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar