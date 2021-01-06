5 Teams that have exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 NBA season so far

The 2020-21 NBA season has given us some predictable situations, such as the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers sitting at the top of the Western Conference.

However, some teams in both conferences have been playing at a surprisingly high level, and their records have been impressive. In this article, we will list the five teams that have impressed the most in the first few weeks of NBA action.

5 Teams that have exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 NBA season

Granted, seeing the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers with two of the best three records on the West was expected. Still, seeing some other squads, with less talent on paper, put together good records is amazing.

Let us take a look at the five teams that are exceeding expectations in the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers - W-L Record: 6-1

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers.

Yes, the team with the current best record in the NBA have been impressive. It is not about the Philadelphia 76ers having a team to compete with the NBA's elite. They have been impressive because many did not know what to expect from the mixture of an experienced head coach and a group of players led by two young stars.

The Sixers have put together their best start to a season since the 2000-01 NBA season, when Allen Iverson led the Larry Brown-coached team to the NBA Finals.

Their 6-1 start is the best in today's NBA, and their current four-game winning streak is the longest current streak. Doc Rivers' coaching has been noticeable on the defensive end, as the 76ers have the best Defensive Rating in the NBA. (99.8).

Joel Embiid has been huge for Philadelphia. The center is averaging 23 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists per game. Ben Simmons has been efficient, with 13 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists per game.

To Philly's best performers, we must add Tobias Harris, who has been impressive. Harris is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds so far.

#4 Golden State Warriors - W-L Record: 4-3

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors.

Even though the Golden State Warriors started the year with two blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, they bounced back admirably. Many tipped Golden State to struggle massively after Klay Thompson went down with an Achilles injury and was forced to miss another season.

However, the Warriors and Stephen Curry have improved, slowly but surely. After starting 0-2, they have won four of their last five games. Stephen Curry is averaging 37 points, six rebounds, and six assists with 50/42/98 shooting splits, including his memorable 62-point night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Draymond Green's return has been huge for them, too, while rookie James Wiseman has adapted well to the league (averaging 11 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes per game).

Moreover, Andrew Wiggins has been improving his shot and is averaging 17.6 points per game on 41/39/71 shooting splits.