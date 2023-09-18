5 teams LeBron James has best career records against (including LA Lakers)

LeBron James is entering his 21st season and his career is not short of accomplishments. James is a four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) and a four-time MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013).
Last year, he became the all-time scoring leader, surpassing NBA and LA Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
What is also impressive is that he has a winning record against 29 of the 30 teams in the league. The reigning champions Denver Nuggets are the only team that has a .500 record against James (20-20). This will change next month, as the LA Lakers collide with the Nuggets in the season opener on Tuesday, October 24.
With that in mind, here are the five teams that LeBron James has the best career record against:
5 teams LeBron James has the best career records against feat. Lakers and Cavs
#5, Atlanta Hawks (45-17, 73%)
LeBron James has faced the Atlanta Hawks 62 times in his career. The most games vs. the Hawks took place when LeBron was with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010, 2014-2018) and Miami Heat (2010-2014).
He has lost only 17 times vs. Atlanta (45-17 record) with a winning percentage of 73 percent. The four-time champion has career averages of 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game vs. the Hawks, on 37.8 percent from three.
#4, LA Lakers (22-8, 73%)
LeBron joined the LA Lakers back in 2018 and it looks like he will retire as a member of the 17-time champions, as he has two years and $99 million remaining on his current deal.
Before joining the Lakers, James took on his current team 30 times and won 22 of them (22-8, 73%). The all-time scoring leader has posted 27.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 7.3 apg vs. LA, on 47.7 percent from the field.
#3, Minnesota Timberwolves (30-10, 75%)
Another team that LeBron James has a winning record against is the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has played the Timberwolves 40 times in his career and has emerged victorious in 30 of those games (30-10, 75%).
The four-time champion averages 25.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 7.6 apg vs. Minnesota, with shooting averages of 52.2 percent from the field and almost 40 percent (39.9) from beyond the arc.
#2, Cleveland Cavaliers (17-3, 85%)
LeBron James has spent 11 of his 20 years in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers over two stints (2003-2010, 2014-2018), leading the franchise to its sole championship in 2016.
With the Heat and Lakers, James has faced his former team 20 times and has lost only three (17-3, 85%). James holds career averages of 29.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 7.1 apg against Cleveland.
#1, Charlotte Hornets (47-7, 87%)
LeBron James has the best winning record of his career vs. the Charlotte Hornets. In 54 games, Charlotte has defeated LeBron only seven times (47-7, 87%), while there was a time when they had lost 21 consecutive games vs. the "King."
James averages 28.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 7.5 apg vs. the Hornets, while he posted a career-high 61 points vs. Charlotte on May 3, 2014.
