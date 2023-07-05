What is Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule? Dates, venue and more

The Charlotte Hornets Summer League schedule features a lot of interesting games over a two-week period, where the squad will compete in Sacramento (July 3-5) and Las Vegas tournaments (July 7-17).

The Hornets will take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, July 5 and will then travel to Las Vegas for another four games.

Here are the dates and venues for the games that are part of the Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule in Las Vegas:

Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule

Friday, July 7

Thomas & Mack Center

9 p.m. – Charlotte vs. San Antonio Spurs (ESPN)

Sunday, July 9

Thomas & Mack Center

4 p.m. – Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 11

Thomas & Mack Center

8:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Portland (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 13

Cox Pavilion

7:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

The Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule in Las Vegas features a game vs the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of their California Classic game on Monday, where the Hornets suffered a blowout loss (98-77).

They will then play the LA Lakers (July 9), the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers (July 11) and will wrap up their participation with a game vs the New Orleans Pelicans on July 13.

If they make it to the championship round, they will have a few more games on July 15, 16 and 17, when the 2023 Summer League will be concluded. All games of the Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule will telecast on ESPN and NBA TV as well as the NBA League Pass for international fans.

2023 NBA California Classic - San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League

Bryce McGowens

Brandon Miler

Kai Jones

James Bouknight

Nick Smith Jr.

Nathan Mensah

Leaky Black

Justin Robinson

Xavier Sneed

Amari Bailey

Angelo Allegri

Anthony Duruji

James Nnaji

Trevon Scoot

Kobi Simmons

Jaylen Sims

Amari Bailey, Nick Smith and Brandon Miller are the Hornets' recently drafted players who will be participating in Charlotte’s summer league tournaments.

Lots of eyes are on second overall pick Brandon Miller, who finished with a team-high 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting on Monday, five rebounds and three assists in his first professional game.

The rookie had six turnovers and seven fouls (only one in the second half), which he jokingly referenced afterwards:

“I think you get 10 [fouls] in Summer League, so I’m going to try and use all 10. If you get 10, you might as well use all 10.”

2023 NBA California Classic - San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets summer league schedule includes a game vs the Warriors on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Hornets will look to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Spurs. If they defeat Golden State, they will boost their confidence heading into the Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

Like the Hornets, Golden State is coming off a 100-94 loss to the hometown Sacramento Kings on Monday evening and will aim to earn its first win in the tournament before shifting its attention to Las Vegas. This will be the only game between the two sides unless they reach the championship round in Vegas.

Like the Charlotte Hornets' summer league schedule, the Warriors will play four games against the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

