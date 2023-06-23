NBA Draft 2023- The Sacramento Kings have traded Richaun Holmes and No. 24 pick to the Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings are going the cap space route to try to bolster their roster. They traded center Richaun Holmes and the right to draft Olivier-Maxence Prosper to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings cleared cap space, giving them a full mid-level exception to chase a big name in free agency. Sacramento is now $30 million under the cap space.

Dallas Mavericks:

Richaun Holmes

24th overall pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper



Sacramento Kings:

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, retooled their frontline with yet another savvy move. They traded Davis Bertans’ $32 million contract and Cason Wallace to the OKC Thunder for the No. Dereck Lively II.

Dallas now has an improved frontline featuring Holmes and the rookie from Duke. They have cap flexibility as they try to re-sign Kyrie Irving and address other areas of concern.

The Mavericks have been desperate to get better and stronger in the frontcourt. They acquired Christian Wood last season but weren't satisfied with his performance. The Mavericks chose to let him go in free agency.

To shore up their defense, particularly rim protection, and rebounding, they had to make smart moves. Getting Dereck Lively II and now Richaun Holmes were slick deals that will only make the Mavericks better.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper has received raved reviews from scouts for his work ethic, versatility and defense. The Canadian has the size (6-8) and the wingspan (7-1) to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Mavs get Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the pick. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Kings are trading Richaun Holmes and No. 24 to Dallas, sources tell ESPN. The Kings are trading Richaun Holmes and No. 24 to Dallas, sources tell ESPN. Richaun Holmes, who fell out of the Kings' rotation last season, is due $12M this season and has a $12.9M player option in 2023-24.Mavs get Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the pick. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Richaun Holmes, who fell out of the Kings' rotation last season, is due $12M this season and has a $12.9M player option in 2023-24.Mavs get Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the pick. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Prosper particularly turned heads at Marquette with his blend of size and mobility. He could cover perimeter players and defend bigger operators inside the paint. The former Golden Eagle star isn’t the rim protector that Lively II is, but he should improve Dallas’ horrific defense last season.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings reached the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They pushed the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling Game 7. Sacramento traded a player that has fallen out of the rotation to add more juice to the supporting cast.

The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks could meet in the playoffs next season

The last time the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks faced each other in the playoffs was in 2004. Dallas won the first-round series in just five games. Sacramento was led by Chris Webber, Mike Bibby, Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac. Dallas had Dirk Nowitzki, Antawn Jamison, Antoine Walker, Michael Finley and Steve Nash.

With the Kings becoming relevant again, the two teams could meet as early as next year’s playoffs. Sacramento, behind All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, will be a force in the West for years to come. If they can get someone in free agency who can make an immediate impact, they will be even tougher to beat than last season.

The Mavericks faltered last season but are looking to bounce back in a big way. They’ve already improved their roster with their draft day moves. If they can retain Irving, they should be ready to contend for a playoff spot in the West.

Basketball fans could be treated to another slambang affair in the postseason between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

