The 2024 NBA Playoffs is where the real battle between the teams begins. Teams tend to take the postseason much more seriously than the regular season, making it intense and entertaining for the fans. Teams are currently making sure that they get into an advantageous situation.

Last year, there were a bunch of upset series that surprised teams and fans alike. For this year's playoffs, many expect few upsets from some of the qualified teams to make it to the postseason. Many are also looking forward to teams taking on the challenge of the playoffs with a healthy roster.

5 teams that could tear up 2024 NBA Playoffs at full strength

Here are five teams that could be a threat in the 2024 NBA Playoffs if their roster is healthy.

#5 New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks is one of the most surprising teams in the league this season. Although they don't have a superteam unlike the other teams, the players they have are enough to surprise their potential matchups.

The Knicks have a bunch of injured players but are still fourth in the East. The team is looking forward to having Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson back. All four of their starters have been injured for quite some time and could shock teams once they're all healthy.

#4 LA Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers aren't a lock in the NBA Playoffs this season, but their recent trend of games could put them in an ideal position. This season, they've missed the services of Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt due to injuries. All three have proven to be big game players in the postseason.

Additionally, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves have found their stride. Whenever the team needs them to perform well, they step their game up. Having assertive offensive players is what LeBron James and the Lakers need to secure a playoff spot and potentially shock any team they go against.

#3 Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

The Miami Heat have proven that they are not to be counted out of the postseason. Jimmy Butler and the Heat usually hold back during the regular season and go all-out as soon as the playoffs start.

They've dealt with various injuries this season. But once they're healthy, they're a team that's constantly trying to prove everyone wrong. Additionally, Tyler Herro is set to return on March 15, following the foot injury he's sustained.

#2 LA Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have proven their doubters that they can be a threat in the NBA. As the postseason nears, the potential of the team is starting to show, and it's something that opposing teams should worry about.

They have four All-Stars in their team, two of which have won the MVP and the other two are elite defenders. Aside from the stars, they have a decent supporting cast that has enough playoff experience. Right now, they're dealing with a bunch of injuries, but once they're healthy, the Clippers could bulldoze their opponents.

#1 Phoenix Suns

Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns was one of the biggest must-see teams coming into the season. However, they had a rough start as injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal plagued the team. But they hit the ground running as soon as the stars started to get healthy.

Additionally, they've made significant changes in who they surround the team with, just in time for the NBA Playoffs. Adding Royce O'Neale during the trade deadline has given them the versatile wing player they needed. Grayson Allen has also added another depth of offense for the Suns from the three-point range.