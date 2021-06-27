5 things Atlanta Hawks must do to bounce back against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks decimated the Atlanta Hawks in game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals to tie the series 1-1. It was the perfect comeback after a narrow home game loss in Game 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks ran the Atlanta Hawks ragged as they struggled to get on the scoresheet. It was a masterful showing from every player on the Bucks roster as they completely dominated the Atlanta Hawks, winning Game 2 125-91.

JUST IN. The Milwaukee Bucks bounce back from their disappointing Game 1 loss with a huge 125-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks to tie the series at 1-1! #NBA #NBAPlayoffs #NBAECF #FearTheDeer #BelieveAtlanta https://t.co/a1vPyA0C5b — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) June 26, 2021

Although we are in the early stages of the tie, it could slip away in the blink of an eye, which is why the Atlanta Hawks need to get a handle on things and take the game to the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Game 3 around the corner, Nate McMillan has under 48 hours to get his team right. On that note, here are five things the Atlanta Hawks must do to bounce back against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

#1 The Atlanta Hawks need to be more decisive with every possession

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives past Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks played the entire Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks like a team that had no idea of plays to execute. That forced so many wasted possessions in the form of bad shot selection, shot clock violations, and steals. Trae Young had nine turnovers in Game 2, the worst of his career so far.

Jrue Holiday got physical with Trae Young in Game 2 & it bore fruit to great results - https://t.co/k6rUL5cCcy



Holiday guarded Young on 29 of 47 plays in the 1st half, forcing Young into 2-for-8 shooting and six turnovers as his primary defender.



My story via @BallySports pic.twitter.com/J2xYvWXnbe — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 26, 2021

Mistakes like these tend to be very costly, especially against the Milwaukee Bucks team that finished the regular season ranked second in pace. The Atlanta Hawks' errors in possession have resulted in 30 turnovers and 42 fastbreak points for the Bucks so far in the series.

If the Atlanta Hawks hope to give the Milwaukee Bucks a good fight for the remainder of this series, they need to take better care of the ball and make smart decisions.

#2 The Atlanta Hawks need to stop the Milwaukee Bucks from getting high percentage looks

Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have lived in the Atlanta Hawks' paint all series long, with a total of 132 points in the paint. Such high percentage looks will, more often than not, be converted with players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on the floor.

The Atlanta Hawks will need to collapse their defense and force the Bucks to kick it outside. The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to knock down threes in this series, which is why it would be best to force them into making such shots. As long as the Bucks continue to register points in the paint, it means they are being allowed to be comfortable and is a testament to the poor Hawks' defense.

