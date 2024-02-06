The MVP award isn't easy to claim, but luckily for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he's got a chance to win his third this season. With the recent injury to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Giannis' odds of winning MVP honors have increased. But with tough competition, he needs to stand out.

The Milwaukee Bucks star won the award in back-to-back seasons. Giannis won his first MVP award back in the 2018-19 season where he averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. His second award came the following season. The All-Star forward dominated the league during that season and averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

5 things Giannis Antetokounmpo need to win NBA 2023-24 MVP award

#5 Increase his player efficiency rating

Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

Players who have won the MVP award have had an outstanding player efficiency rating (PER). Right now, Embiid has the best PER in the league, with 34.35. It just makes sense since he's a favorite to win the award.

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, he needs to increase his production on the floor. He currently has a PER of 29.77, which gives him the fourth-best PER. To do this, the two-time MVP will have to improve his effectiveness on the floor and in all categories. A few ways he can improve it is by raising his free throw percentage and three-point shot.

#4 Consistently average 30 points

New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis is having the best year of his career in points. He's averaging 31.3 points, slightly better than the previous year. This is only the second season where the Bucks star is averaging at least 30 points. The season isn't over, though, and there's a chance that his numbers could drop.

Averaging at least 30 points could increase his chances of winning the award. He's currently fourth in the MVP race and can easily overtake Embiid, who's third.

#3 Winning their remaining nationally televised games

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

Teams who get a chance to play in front of the nation are limited. Only the good teams get the opportunity to show their brand of basketball in front of the entire country.

For the Bucks, they only have four nationally televised games, including their match against the Phoenix Suns tonight. Following that, they'll close the first half of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 15. Their match against the LA Lakers will be aired on TNT on Mar. 26.

On Apr. 9, the Bucks will face the Boston Celtics to cap off their nationally televised games. Looking at their schedule, the game against the Grizzlies and the Lakers could have them winning.

#2 Injury-free season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

Having an injury-free season is almost unattainable, even for Giannis. This season, he's missed two games due to injury. Surprisingly, it's only a couple of games and it has not hurt his chance at being considered for the award.

The NBA has enforced a strict rule to be available. This new rule has possibly jeopardized Embiid's case of potentially winning the MVP award. For Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has the chance to be the clear-cut winner, simply because he's available.

#1 Finishing first in their conference

Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

Winning is everything when it comes to earning the MVP award. Not just individually, but a winning team record will increase a player's chances of winning the award. That's the case for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

The gap between the Bucks and the Celtics is quite substantial. They are five games behind and losing more games won't do them any good. This lies on Rivers and the players, who need to be on the same page to lead Milwaukee to the top spot in the conference.

