Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks superstar's status (February 6)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to end their five-game road trip on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks are currently 1-3 in the current road trip, all under new head coach Doc Rivers, who replaced Adrian Griffin on Jan. 27.

Milwaukee began the road trip with back-to-back losses in Denver and Portland before Rivers got his first win as Bucks head coach against the Dallas Mavericks. However, the team followed it up with an embarrassing 123-108 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

According to the latest Bucks injury report, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to a right knee patellar tendinitis. He dealt with the injury against Utah, but was able to play a full load of 40 minutes. He's likely to play on Tuesday and be available for the 2021 NBA Finals rematch with the Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Draymond Green advocates for Adrian Griffin to coach 2024 NBA East All-Star Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only missed two games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo first sat out on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Raptors. He was dealing with a minor calf injury, but it was listed as rest by the Bucks ahead of the game.

"The Greek Freak" last missed a game on Jan. 17 in the 40-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He suffered from a right shoulder contusion and had to rest up for one game. He played through the injury in the Bucks' next contest and he'll likely play through his right knee patellar tendinitis.

Also Read: "He's here for a reason" - LeBron James reserves high expectations for 21-year-old rising star

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

It's unclear when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered his current injury, but it's believed to be a minor one. Antetokounmpo played 40 minutes with the same injury on Sunday and is poised to do the same two days later against the Phoenix Suns.

The exact cause of tendinitis is unknown, but it could be due to a variety of factors such as overuse, an existing injury or too much exercise. With Antetokounmpo averaging 35.4 minutes per game this season and a lingering knee issue, it might be best for the Bucks to keep him rested as much as possible.

Also Read: Did Matt Barnes have beef with Derek Fisher? Looking at their history with Gloria Govan amid viral high school game video

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns is set for Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT. It's also available locally in Phoenix on Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports

It will also be available via radio on SiriusXM620 AM across the United States, WTMJ 620 AM and 103.3 FM in Wisconsin, and ArizonaSports 98.7 FM and KSUN 1400 AM in Phoenix. Live streaming options include fuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

Also Read: "Clips go as he goes" - Skip Bayless draws Kawhi Leonard-Lamar Jackson parallels while hyping MVP prospects

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!