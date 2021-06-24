5 things LA Clippers must do to avoid a sweep against Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals. Down 2-0, the Clippers will look to turn things around at the Staples Center.

It has taken an intense effort frpm the LA Clippers to reach their first conference finals in franchise history. Despite previously overturning a 2-0 deficit in the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Clippers will need to be wary, as they might head into Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard for the first time in the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns are playing without veteran Chris Paul, who has been an anchor since his arrival this season. In his absence, the team has continued to flourish, starting the conference finals on an incredible note.

While both teams have a lot to prove in this series, it will be very disappointing for the LA Clippers if they are swept in their first crack at becoming the conference champions. Monty Williams has shown that he is adept in setting up his team, which suggests that overcoming the Phoenix Suns might be a difficult proposition.

However, here are five things the LA Clippers must do to avoid getting swept by the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals.

#1 The LA Clippers need to protect the paint better

Deandre Ayton (#22) of the Phoenix Suns drives to the rim ahead of Paul George (#13) of the LA Clippers.

The Phoenix Suns have had free runs at the rim in both games in the series. Although the LA Clippers are missing a superb rim protector in Serge Ibaka, someone needs to step up and protect the paint.

The number of points the Phoenix Suns have scored in the paint in this series has been ridiculous. The LA Clippers are being buried in the paint, and that has turned from bad to worse.

The Phoenix Suns put 54 points past the LA Clippers in Game 1 and 60 in Game two, recording two of their highest point tallies in the paint so far in this series. While those are noteworthy milestones for the Suns, they have shown the Clippers where their problem lies.

#2 The LA Clippers' bench needs to continue outscoring the Phoenix Suns' bench

Rajon Rondo (#4) of the LA Clippers

Terrence Mann secured a starting lineup position following his dominating 39-point night to lead the LA Clippers to a 131-119 win against the Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals to close out the series. However, a poor display from Mann in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns saw him relegated to the bench in Game 2.

Terrence Mann tonight

39 points

2 rebounds

1 assist

15-21 fg

2-2 ft

7-10 3pt

89% ts

2 steals

+ 8 pic.twitter.com/9ZskZF0dRJ — 𝓑𝓮 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓫𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓲 🦋(fire colliton) (@Lillard0szn) June 19, 2021

Although the LA Clippers' bench has done a decent job so far in the series, the quality of talent on their roster could do a lot more damage against the Suns. Rajon Rondo is known to get hot in the playoffs, but the veteran guard is yet to show that side of his game.

