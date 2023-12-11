5 things OKC Thunder must do to sustain their formidable start in 2023-24 NBA season

The OKC Thunder have emerged as a notable surprise in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, blasting off with a 14-7 record that ranks them second in the Western Conference standings.

Through 21 games, the OKC Thunder are third league-wide in net rating (7.2) with an offensive rating of 117.3, which is eighth in the league, and a 110.1 defensive rating, which ranks sixth.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a superstar, averaging 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds a quarter into the Thunder’s season. Sophomore wing Jalen Williams has also taken a leap, averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and the Thunder are undefeated in games he has scored more than 20 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, as the majority of the season is still ahead, there are certain things the OKC Thunder need to do to maintain their impressive start.

5 things the OKC Thunder must do

#1, Figure out the Josh Giddey situation

Prior to the Josh Giddey situation, the OKC Thunder had encountered few scandals despite acquiring draft picks in exchange for controversial players Meyers Leonard and Kevin Porter Jr.

The ongoing investigation into the Giddey situation coincides with a decline in his performance, with opposing defenses showing laxity when he possesses the ball, leading to spacing issues.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the straightforward solution might be to trade Giddey at a potentially lower value along with picks, the OKC Thunder could alternatively choose to bench him in favor of another guard.

#2, Solidify their guard rotation

Part of addressing the Giddey situation is figuring out their guard rotation. They have standout off-the-bench guards Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace, two of the league’s leaders in 3-point percentage, who can take on starting roles. They also have former Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micić and shifty guard Tre Mann racking up DNP-CDs.

While having a stacked backcourt offers numerous advantages, the team must establish a clear pecking order to maximize its potential.

#3, Involve Chet Holmgren more offensively

Chet Holmgren has been a revelation for the Thunder. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 blocks this season. However, his 11.7 field goal attempts per game leave much to be desired for a three-level scorer of his caliber.

Expand Tweet

#4, Rebound better

The Thunder currently rank as the second-worst team in rebounding percentage at 46.8 and are fifth-worst in total rebounds, averaging 41.1 per game. Placing a greater emphasis on improving rebounding could prove beneficial for them, as it would generate more scoring opportunities for their already potent offense.

#5, Avoid slow starts and blowing leads

The Thunder have displayed a tendency to start slowly and surrender leads in certain games. A notable example is the infamous 30-0 run they allowed to the Dallas Mavericks, although they ultimately secured a victory.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, they experienced a lead slip away to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the season. While they have managed comebacks, particularly against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, being the second-youngest team in the league calls for greater maturity. They must avoid finding themselves in disadvantageous situations and exhibit more consistency in their performance.