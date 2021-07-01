5 things that went wrong for Chicago Bulls in 2020-21 NBA season 

The Chicago Bulls' 2020-21 NBA season ended on a disappointing note, as the team was unable to qualify for the postseason.

The Bulls front office made some ambitious moves to help the franchise get back into playoff contention, but it looks like Billy Donovan's side will have to start afresh in the 2021-22 season.

5 factors that led to the Chicago Bulls having a poor 2020-21 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls have one of the most talented guard-center duos in the league in the form of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.

Vucevic was acquired at the NBA trade deadline, and the Bulls were expected to be one of the most formidable teams in the NBA after that deal. However, they were unable to consistently win games even after the trade went through.

Here's what went wrong during the Chicago Bulls' 2020-21 NBA season -

#5 - Coby White's inability to be the team's lead point guard

Coby White will have to refine the passing aspect of his game

Coby White took a step up in terms of scoring in the 2020-21 NBA campaign but wasn't able to play the role of the team's primary or secondary playmaker.

A point guard by trade, White averaged just 4.8 assists per game, turning the ball 2.3 times on average.

The Bulls say Coby White had surgery on his left shoulder for an injury he sustained while doing “basketball related activities” over the weekend. He will be re-evaluated in four months — meaning right before the start of the regular season, and after training camp has begun. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 10, 2021

Zach LaVine is the Chicago Bulls' lead scorer and no. 1 option on offense, so it's natural for the franchise to expect Coby White to play the role of a primary point guard.

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young has helped out the Bulls by running the offense for the second unit, but it is unlikely that he will be able to sustain such a demanding role.

Hence, White will have to refine the passing aspect of his game and improve his numbers from the previous season.

#4 - Stagnant offense

The Chicago Bulls will have to improve massively on offense

Despite having one of the most potent offensive rosters in the league, the Chicago Bulls finished a poor 19th in the NBA in terms of offensive rating in the 2020-21 season. They registered an offensive rating of 111.1 and were unable to break down defensively strong teams throughout the campaign.

Which Point Guards Could Be Available For The Chicago Bulls? https://t.co/myXhjKKbAt pic.twitter.com/Plv9IblFLO — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) July 1, 2021

Part of the blame goes to Billy Donovan for not optimally using the talent he has at his disposal. The rest of the blame should go to the players for their substandard execution at times.

The Chicago Bulls will have to improve massively on offense going into next season, or they could end up missing the playoffs once again.

