5 weirdest posts from NBA Brazil accounts after Timberwolves' Twitter video goes viral

NBA Twitter accounts in Brazil have gone viral over the past couple of days, following a Minnesota Timberwolves' video that was posted by a fan on their account. The video shows a wolf eating what appears to be a jaguar following Minnesota's victory over the Miami Heat (90-106).

The video that was posted on an account named Timberwolves Brazil was followed by a "1-1 Voltamos," which means "we are coming back." The video went viral and fetched reactions from fans, who found it bizarre, to say the least, and wondered who is in charge of the account.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it looks like this was not the only bizarre post that went public in NBA Brazil accounts and we are now looking at some of them.

#5 Toronto Raptors

An NBA Brazil account about the Toronto Raptors shared a strange post following the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday's season opener.

Expand Tweet

#4 Golden State Warriors

An account named Golden State Warriors Brazil posted a weird video after Stephen Curry scored 24 points against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves

The same account that posted the video that went viral, shared another image of a dog, which is wet and sits alone in the garden.

"You know what is worst? That every time we lose, I will get humiliated by any accounts all over the world. It hurts so much," the fan writes.

Expand Tweet

#2 Phoenix Suns

A Phoenix Suns Brazil account posted an image of Devin Booker and Luka Doncic kissing each other.

It is known that Booker and Doncic have had a rivalry from the last few years due to the playoff battles between the Dallas Mavericks and the Suns. The post quickly went viral and the user replied with another tweet to explain the meaning of the post.

"Lov u bro. Most people aren't getting the joke on this... it was a day with a strong Book Vs Luka debate on NBA Brasil twitter and... I kind of posted this to seal the peace. lol. Now they are asking for my ban! If I don't come back, remember me for the good times."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

The post that went viral got responses from the official Twitter account of the Minnesota Timberwolves. They replied with an image of Thanos from the Avengers movie watching his phone and looking confused.

Expand Tweet