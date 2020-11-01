5 worst NBA Draft decisions by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 21st century

The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced mixed fortunes this decade. They have reached the finals and won the championship during the LeBron James era and then struggled as a lottery team. However, when presented with an opportunity to improve with a good pick, the franchise's management has made more poor decisions than good ones in multiple NBA Drafts.

On that note, let us take a look at the five worst draft mistakes the Cleveland Cavaliers have made since the turn of the century.

5 NBA Draft mistakes made by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 21st century

#5 Jae Crowder (2012 NBA Draft)

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a howler in the 2012 NBA draft. They picked up small forward Jae Crowder with their 34th overall pick but then immediately dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks; the player later made his name with the Boston Celtics.

However, what makes this move even worse is the fact that the Cavaliers could’ve actually drafted a standout prospect out of Michigan State, who came to the league to become a nightly triple-double threat and a top 3 defender; his name is Draymond Green.

The amusing bit in this saga is that Crowder actually came back to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers when the franchise made a run at the NBA championship with LeBron James as their leader.

And with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 @NBA Draft, the #Cavs select, Anthony Bennett, PF, UNLV. #CavsDraft — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 27, 2013

#4 Tristan Thompson (2011 NBA Draft)

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked Tristan Thompson with the 4th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, but the move was heavily criticized from the get go.

Thompson is an elite offensive rebounder, but he’s not actually a dominant presence in the paint, and there isn’t much room for improvement in any area of his game. He was poor in the initial years and gave an average output during Cleveland Cavaliers' title run.

Of course, he’s been a very productive player for the Cavaliers and was a key piece during their Championship run. But the franchise could’ve done a lot better at number 4, passing on Jonas Valanciunas, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler and even Kawhi Leonard.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will select Andrew Wiggins with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2014