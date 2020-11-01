Create
5 worst NBA Draft decisions by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 21st century

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 06:00 IST
Feature
The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced mixed fortunes this decade. They have reached the finals and won the championship during the LeBron James era and then struggled as a lottery team. However, when presented with an opportunity to improve with a good pick, the franchise's management has made more poor decisions than good ones in multiple NBA Drafts.

On that note, let us take a look at the five worst draft mistakes the Cleveland Cavaliers have made since the turn of the century.

5 NBA Draft mistakes made by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 21st century

#5 Jae Crowder (2012 NBA Draft)

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a howler in the 2012 NBA draft. They picked up small forward Jae Crowder with their 34th overall pick but then immediately dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks; the player later made his name with the Boston Celtics. 

However, what makes this move even worse is the fact that the Cavaliers could’ve actually drafted a standout prospect out of Michigan State, who came to the league to become a nightly triple-double threat and a top 3 defender; his name is Draymond Green.

The amusing bit in this saga is that Crowder actually came back to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers when the franchise made a run at the NBA championship with LeBron James as their leader. 

#4 Tristan Thompson (2011 NBA Draft)

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked Tristan Thompson with the 4th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, but the move was heavily criticized from the get go.

Thompson is an elite offensive rebounder, but he’s not actually a dominant presence in the paint, and there isn’t much room for improvement in any area of his game. He was poor in the initial years and gave an average output during Cleveland Cavaliers' title run. 

Of course, he’s been a very productive player for the Cavaliers and was a key piece during their Championship run. But the franchise could’ve done a lot better at number 4, passing on Jonas Valanciunas, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler and even Kawhi Leonard.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic might snub contract talks with Sacramento Kings amidst interest from championship contenders.

Published 01 Nov 2020, 06:00 IST
NBA Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers Andrew Wiggins Dion Waiters NBA Draft Results
