Making it to the NBA Finals is no easy task, but that's just half the work. Ultimately there can only be one winner in a season and the other team is destined to lose in the final stage. Not many players have appeared in the NBA Finals more than once and not lost in the season finale.

Here's a list of the top six NBA players from the few who've made it to the NBA Finals more than once and never lost.

6 best players who never lost in NBA Finals

1) Robert Horry

Robert Horry, a.k.a 'Big Shot Rob,' is one of the most recognizable players in NBA history to have a perfect 7-0 record in the finals. He secured titles from the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. Then, he secured titles from the Los Angeles Lakers in their three-peat from 2000-2002. Finally, he secured titles from the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007.

2) Michael Jordan

The NBA legend Michael Jordan has reached the finals six times in his career and has converted them to six championship wins. He led the Chicago Bulls dynasty to two three-peats, clinching the championship title in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

3) Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen was crucial alongside Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls dynasty and shares Jordan's record for the 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. Though Pippen doesn't get enough credit, overshadowed by Jordan, he was an elite player on both ends of the floor and was arguably Jordan's greatest teammate.

4) George Mikan

Regarded as the NBA's first true dominant superstar player, George Mikan boasts a 5-0 record in the finals over his shot seven-year career. He secured the titles with the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953 and 1954.

5) Steve Kerr

As the all-time greatest 3-point shooter regarding 3-point percentage (45.4%), Steve Kerr has a 5-0 record in the finals, which he secured from two teams. Kerr played with the Chicago Bulls dynasty during their second three-peat to secure his first three titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998. He then secured two more titles with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and 2003.

6) Ron Harper

Thanks to his exceptional playmaking, scoring and defensive skills, Ron Harper boasts a 5-0 record in the finals. He clinched his first three titles with the Chicago Bulls during their second three-peat in 1996, 1997 and 1998. He then secured two more titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001 alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

