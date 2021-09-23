6 NBA teams Stephen Curry has most regular-season losses against

Stephen Curry is a winner by instinct. His plethora of individual accolades, as well as his achievements with the Golden State Warriors, is testament to his winning nature.

Curry is a three-time NBA champion, a two-time MVP and three-time scoring champion. Chef Curry is one of the most phenomenal players in the league. His exceptional 43.3% efficiency rate from the three-point line cements his position in the history of the as one of the greatest shooters from downtown.

Teams Stephen Curry has most regular-season losses against

However, Curry has lost his fair share of games during his career. On that note, here's a look at the six teams the Golden State Warriors' sharp shooter has lost most regular season games against.

#6 LA Lakers (15 losses)

The LA Lakers are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the history of the NBA. Their tally of 17 rings has only been equalled by the Boston Celtics. However, their tally of 32 finals appearances is leaps and bounds ahead of any other team.

The Lakers have built a formidable team around LeBron James. The trio of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been touted as perhaps the strongest big 3 in the entire league.

Despite averaging 20.7 points and 7.3 assists per game against the LA Lakers, Stephen Curry has lost 15 of the 34 games. In one such game held on February 28, 2021, the Warriors clashed with the Lakers at Staples Center. LeBron James and Co. outscored the Golden State team to win the game 117-91.

#5 Houston Rockets (15 losses)

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

The Houston Rockets won two back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. Even in the 21st century, they have remained relevant and appeared in more than a dozen playoff series. In recent history, James Harden has led the Rockets to the 2017-18 Conference Finals.

Stephen Curry has met with the Rockets 33 times in the regular season and averaged 23.6 points in these 33 matches. On average, he converted 3.4 of his 8.5 attempts from downtown against the Houston-based team but still lost 15 games against this team.

#4 Memphis Grizzlies (15 losses)

The Memphis Grizzlies, since their inception, have not tasted much victory. Established as an expansion team along with the Toronto Raptors, the Grizzlies were first located in Vancouver but later relocated to Memphis.

Team Memphis has never reached an NBA Finals. In fact, they only have one Conference Finals appearance under their belt. Due to being in the Western Conference, they often clashed with the Stephen Curry-led Warriors and, to everyone's surprise, one quite a few matches.

Their record of 15 wins against Curry is one of the highest losses against a team in Steph's career. The most notable match wherein Stephen Curry performed spectacularly and yet lost to the Grizzlies was held on January 6, 2017.

The Warriors squad comprised of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry was defeated by Marc Gasol and Mike Conley-led Memphis. In the match, Curry scored 40 points in 42 minutes.

