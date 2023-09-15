$60 million worth Charles Barkley revealed he lost over $100,000 betting on Philadelphia Eagles to beat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs at Superbowl LVII

Charles Barkley, now retired, was one of the most promising players in the NBA back in his prime. Now, with a net worth of $60 million, Barkley is ] part of TNT's "NBA on TNT" crew alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The former NBA player once revealed he lost over $100,000 in betting during Superbowl LVII. At the time, Barkley had his money on the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Understandably he took a bet on the team, he was a fan of. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers in eight seasons. Charles talked about the incident in a guest interview with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

"I lost a good little penny," Barkley said, "I got a little carried away when I was there ... because I was winning. So, when you're winning you have to go for it. I was at the card tables Friday night and Saturday night. So, I was feeling pretty confident."

Barkley highlighted his confidence heading into the Superbowl matchup out of his gambling winning streak two nights prior. Interestingly, he talked about the bet prior to the game on his podcast "Steam Room" with Ernie Johnson.

"Me and 12 of my friends go to Vegas every year for the Superbowl," Barkley said, "I'll probably bet 100 grand on the game. Go Eagles."

It's safe to say that things did not end well for him. Be that as it may, Charles looked at the result differently as he sees gambling as a "50-50 proposition." For him, it will always result in a win-or-lose scenario.

Charles Barkley's net worth

As of now, Barkley has a net worth amounting to $60 million, as per Essentially Sports.

The 11-time All-Star earned around $40 million back in his playing days with the NBA. Despite not winning a championship in the 16 seasons he played, Barkley found success as a TV personality on TNT.

Charles Barkley is a prominent face on "NBA on TNT" due to his takes on comments on NBA-related topics.

Back in 2020, an Essentially Sports article (2023) mentioned that he signed a $30 million contract with the network. However, by 2022, Charles Barkley signed a massive deal with TNT amounting to $100 million for 10 years, as per the same article.