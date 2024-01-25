Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • 7 players who are shooting 90% or more from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season

7 players who are shooting 90% or more from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Jan 25, 2024 11:40 GMT
7 players who are shooting 90% or more from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season
7 players who are shooting 90% or more from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry extended his lead atop the NBA’s free-throw percentage leaderboard on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Curry finished 6-for-6 (100%) at the line as the Warriors secured a 134-112 blowout victory, marking his fifth straight game without a missed free throw.

The four-time NBA champion has led the league in free-throw percentage in four previous seasons (2010-11, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18). Therefore, Curry once again ranking as the league’s top free-throw shooter (92.6%) shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

However, six other players who qualify for this season’s free-throw percentage leaderboard are also shooting at least 90.0%. This includes a couple of surprise names as well as one superstar who is close to unseating Curry.

On that note, below are the seven players shooting 90.0% or better at the line this season:

7 players shooting at least 90% from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season

#7 Tobias Harris (90.2%)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is shooting a career-best 90.2% on free throws through 42 games, good for the NBA’s seventh-best mark.

In total, the 13-year veteran has shot 129-for-143 at the line.

#6 Bogdan Bogdanovic (90.5%)

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic

Ranking sixth in free-throw percentage is Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic at 90.5% through 42 games. That is the second-best mark of his career, as the seven-year veteran shot 90.9% in the 2020-21 season.

In total, Bogdanovic has shot 76-for-84 at the line this season.

#5 Klay Thompson (90.6%)

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson

Widely considered one of the greatest shooters ever, Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson has the NBA’s fifth-best free-throw percentage at 90.6% through 40 games. The number marks a career-high for the five-time All-Star.

In total, Thompson has shot 77-for-85 at the line.

#4 De’Andre Hunter (90.7%)

Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter

Though perhaps the most surprising name on this list is Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter. The fifth-year player is shooting a career-high 90.7% on free throws through 24 games, good for fourth in the league.

In total, Hunter has shot 68-for-75 at the line.

#3 Paul George (91.1%)

LA Clippers star wing Paul George
LA Clippers star wing Paul George

Sitting in third place is LA Clippers star wing Paul George, who is shooting a career-best 91.1% on free throws through 40 games.

In total, the eight-time All-Star has shot 133-for-146 at the line.

#2 Damian Lillard (92.2%)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard ranks second in free-throw percentage at 92.2% through 41 games. That is the second-best mark of the seven-time All-Star’s career, as he shot 92.8% in the 2020-21 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In total, Lillard has shot 306-for-332 at the line this season.

#1 Steph Curry (92.6%)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

As previously mentioned, Steph Curry leads the NBA in free-throw percentage at 92.6% through 38 games. However, the two-time MVP topped that mark in the 2010-11 season when he shot 93.4%.

In total, Curry has shot 201-for-217 at the line this season.

Also Read: 6 players with most points without a free-throw attempt in NBA history

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!

Quick Links

Edited by Tristan Rawcliffe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...