7 players who are shooting 90% or more from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry extended his lead atop the NBA’s free-throw percentage leaderboard on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Curry finished 6-for-6 (100%) at the line as the Warriors secured a 134-112 blowout victory, marking his fifth straight game without a missed free throw.

The four-time NBA champion has led the league in free-throw percentage in four previous seasons (2010-11, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18). Therefore, Curry once again ranking as the league’s top free-throw shooter (92.6%) shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

However, six other players who qualify for this season’s free-throw percentage leaderboard are also shooting at least 90.0%. This includes a couple of surprise names as well as one superstar who is close to unseating Curry.

On that note, below are the seven players shooting 90.0% or better at the line this season:

7 players shooting at least 90% from free-throw line in 2023-24 NBA season

#7 Tobias Harris (90.2%)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is shooting a career-best 90.2% on free throws through 42 games, good for the NBA’s seventh-best mark.

In total, the 13-year veteran has shot 129-for-143 at the line.

#6 Bogdan Bogdanovic (90.5%)

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic

Ranking sixth in free-throw percentage is Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic at 90.5% through 42 games. That is the second-best mark of his career, as the seven-year veteran shot 90.9% in the 2020-21 season.

In total, Bogdanovic has shot 76-for-84 at the line this season.

#5 Klay Thompson (90.6%)

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson

Widely considered one of the greatest shooters ever, Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson has the NBA’s fifth-best free-throw percentage at 90.6% through 40 games. The number marks a career-high for the five-time All-Star.

In total, Thompson has shot 77-for-85 at the line.

#4 De’Andre Hunter (90.7%)

Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter

Though perhaps the most surprising name on this list is Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter. The fifth-year player is shooting a career-high 90.7% on free throws through 24 games, good for fourth in the league.

In total, Hunter has shot 68-for-75 at the line.

#3 Paul George (91.1%)

LA Clippers star wing Paul George

Sitting in third place is LA Clippers star wing Paul George, who is shooting a career-best 91.1% on free throws through 40 games.

In total, the eight-time All-Star has shot 133-for-146 at the line.

#2 Damian Lillard (92.2%)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard ranks second in free-throw percentage at 92.2% through 41 games. That is the second-best mark of the seven-time All-Star’s career, as he shot 92.8% in the 2020-21 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In total, Lillard has shot 306-for-332 at the line this season.

#1 Steph Curry (92.6%)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

As previously mentioned, Steph Curry leads the NBA in free-throw percentage at 92.6% through 38 games. However, the two-time MVP topped that mark in the 2010-11 season when he shot 93.4%.

In total, Curry has shot 201-for-217 at the line this season.

