76ers fan Breland urges Philadelphia to 'offload' Paul George while backing Joel Embiid for one final shot at championship

Patience with Paul George is running out at Philadelphia, and Breland's statement that he would move the former Clippers superstar while giving Joel Embiid and the young core another go if he were at the helm is likely to resonate with the Sixers fandom in general.

The hip-hop artist, a well-known Philadelphia 76ers fan, expressed his frustrations with the team during Friday's episode of FanDuel's "Run it Back." In a conversation with Lou Williams, Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle, he shared that he would give the core, excluding Paul George, another chance despite the team's disappointing season.

"I'm probably personally gonna offload Paul George. I just feel like that contract is just a little too steep for the level of production that we're getting at this moment. He's a legend, he's a Hall of Famer in my book. ...But I think we gotta continue to go younger, I think we gotta try build in the draft. " said Breland talking about what should be next for the Sixers.

"I'm giving Joel Embiid one more season. Obviously we're looking at surgery and whether or not he's gonna get back to the level he was at a year or two ago. But Imma give him one more chance just based on what he's put in thus far. But I definitely think we gotta try build around some of these younger guys. " added Breland, retaining faith in Joel Embiid.

The Sixers were expected to be a contender in 2025, especially after signing George in the offseason. But injuries and a dip in production from PG and Embiid, even when they were fit, resulted in the franchise's worst season since "The Process". Will Philly pivot in the direction Breland suggested, giving Embiid one more shot at championship glory, or will they break the core up this off-season?

Paul George and Joel Embiid played together in only 18 games for the Sixers in 2024-25

While Paul George played in 41 games in total for the season, Joel Embiid only made 19 appearances, meaning that the sample size for the two playing together is limited to a mere 18 games out of the 80 games played by the team so far in 2024-25.

In his 41 games this season, George has averaged a measly 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. For a player with a four-year, $211,584,940 contract, those numbers are underwhelming, making the frustration of fans such as Breland with the former Clippers superstar understandable.

With the former two-way star turning 35 in less than a month, the remaining value of the contract makes his contract almost untradeable, and it could make for some tough decisions in Philadelphia. If Joel Embiid's injury return also does not go to plan and the Sixers get a top-6 draft pick in the upcoming NBA draft, it would not be a surprise to see the team pivot to a rebuild.

Quentin Grimes and Tyrese Maxey could be key to a Philadelphia 76ers rebuild - Source: Getty

With Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes, the Sixers have three young players who could be a part of their rotation in the long term. Extracting value in Paul George's and Joel Embiid's expensive contracts might be the way the franchise chooses to facilitate a rebuild.

