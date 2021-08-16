A closer look at Jalen Green's stats for Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Summer League, and what they can hold for his future

The Houston Rockets lost one prolific scorer in James Harden and instantly got another one in Jalen Green.

Green is one of the most popular stars making noise in the 2021 NBA Summer League. He was picked second overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft, and is expected to be their cornerstone player and the next face of the franchise.

Jalen Green is the 2nd overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.



He is just the 7th player selected by the Rockets with a top-2 pick in their draft history. 5 of the previous 6 went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/p8BVOYaSxk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 30, 2021

Jalen Green has been balling out in the ongoing NBA Summer League, and the fans are excited for his NBA regular-season debut. However, we might not see Green again for a while, as he was diagnosed with soreness in his right hamstring, and is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the Summer League.

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green — as a precaution — will likely be held out of the remainder of Summer League due to right hamstring soreness, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

How has Jalen Green fared so far in the NBA Summer League?

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets (middle)

Jalen Green has been nothing short of sensational in the few games he has played so far in the NBA Summer League.

He dropped 23 points, five rebounds and two assists in his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He followed that up with a 25-point outing against the Detroit Pistons in a 20-point victory. The game against Detroit was particularly special for Green because it featured a head-to-head matchup of him with Cade Cunningham, the 1st overall pick in this year's draft.

Jalen Green has publicly said that he felt snubbed from the 1st pick, saying:

"I'm sorry for ya'll. 'cause imma keep working...Every time I step on that floor, Detroit especially, I'm coming."

"Watch how he comes out and attacks Cade Cunningham, he’s said pre-draft 'I am the number one pick, I am the best prospect' and he’s hungry to show that tonight."



- @Mike_Schmitz on Jalen Green’s matchup vs Cade Cunningham tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/zL8bmBhHZA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 10, 2021

Cade Cunningham finished with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, whereas Jalen Green finished with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Besides steals, Green outperformed Cunningham in every major stat as well. Jalen Green is a hungry player with a chip on his shoulder, and is ready show the league what he is made of. He said in this regard:

"My chip is super big. It started at draft night when I got drafted number 2. I felt I was number 1."

Jalen Green was chirping at Cade after draining this three 🍿



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/vuWUTIiOY9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2021

Jalen Green, in his first two games, has combined for 48 points, ten rebounds and five assists on an incredible 52/50/90 shooting split.

He has made 15-29 field goals, including 7-14 from the three-point range, while sinking 11 of his 12 free throws. He, unfortunately, hurt himself in the third matchup against the Toronto Raptors, and had to leave the game after 12 minutes. However, even in those 12 minutes he played, he dropped 13 points, three rebounds and an assist while making 3-5 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Green is an incredible player with a gift for scoring the basketball. He has shown through his work ethic that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get better. He should one day carry the Rockets to a playoff spot and the team should do whatever it takes to surround him with talent when the time comes.

Alperen Sengun is a talented young center who the Rockets should hang on to and play beside Christian Wood. Meanwhile, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba are great additions as well.

Green currently has the second-highest odds to win the Rookie of the Year award, behind Cade Cunningham, but he might climb on top of the ladder come regular season.

