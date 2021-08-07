Houston Rockets Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Houston Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last season as James Harden's departure triggered a rebuild. They have now invested in young talent and are hoping to build a culture that eventually leads to a title down the line.

The Rockets drafted Jalen Green with the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is a gifted offensive player and his game reminds people of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. He is expected to be the cornerstone player for the team and the franchise will likely build around him.

The Houston Rockets will participate in the 16th edition of the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. All 30 teams play 5 games each and the two teams with the best record at the end of four games will compete in the Championship Finals. The other 28 teams will play an extra game.

The Rockets have a young squad with a lot of talent and winning the Summer League would be huge for them. It is the first step for a rebuilding roster to gain some confidence and establish themselves as a legitimate team.

Houston Rockets roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

The Houston Rockets announced their Summer League just one day before the event. All 30 teams will participate at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Houston Rockets Summer League roster is headlined by their four first-round draft picks - Jalen Green (2nd), Josh Christopher (24th), Alperen Sengun (16th), and Usman Garuba (23rd).

The Rockets rookies can develop some chemistry and rhythm ahead of next season by playing a handful of games together. Moreover, players like Khyri Thomas, Armoni Brooks, and KJ Martin have NBA experience.

Here is the Houston Rockets roster for the Las Vegas Summer League:

Player Name: Position: Jalen Green Guard KJ Martin Forward Armoni Brooks Guard Josh Christopher Guard Usman Garuba Forward Khyri Thomas Guard Alperen Sengun Forward/Center Anthony Lamb Forward Trey Phills Guard Jalen Tate Guard Marcus Foster Guard Matthew Hurt Forward

Additionally, the roster also features two undrafted players, Jalen Tate and Matthew Hurt.

Jalen Tate, an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas and Jae'Sean Tate's brother, to play for the Rockets' summer league team, his agent E.J. Kusnyer said. Could be a good fit. The Rockets like Tates and Jalens. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 30, 2021

Matthew Hurt agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets. He is a 6-foot-9 forward who was the conference's leading scorer at Duke this season. The team is deep in the four and five positions and can use their size and height to an advantage.

21-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. could have joined the Summer League roster and got some reps in with the new rookies. Porter Jr. playing and developing with Green and Sengun would have helped the Houston Rockets in the 2021-22 NBA season. Fans were expecting his name to be on the roster but he was unfortunately left out.

The Houston Rockets Summer League team will be coached by Will Weaver along with assistants the likes of Rick Higgins, DeSagana Diop, and Will Dunn. All 4 coaches are from the Houston Rockets coaching staff.

Houston Rockets Summer League Schedule and dates

Here is the Houston Rockets Schedule for the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League:

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, 8/8/21, 6:30 PM ET Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN2 Tuesday, 8/10/21, 9:00 PM ET Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons ESPN Thursday, 8/12/21, 8:00 PM ET Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV Sunday, 8/15/21, 8:00 PM ET Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic NBA TV

There is no information regarding whether AT&T SportNet will broadcast any Summer League games as only the national TV schedule is announced.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see the young stars in action. The Houston Rockets' first game is against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will draw a lot of attention as it's the first meeting between Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

Jalen Green is expected to play for the Houston Rockets at Summer League. So, that means #Cavs Vegas opener just got a little spicier with Nos. 2 and 3 picks matching up. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 5, 2021

The California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues have, so far, been all about newly drafted rookies. Players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga of the Warriors and Davion Mitchell of the Kings have made a name for themselves. The Las Vegas Summer League will give fans a taste of Green, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley.

Also Read: When is NBA Summer League 2021? Key dates, schedule and venues

Edited by Parimal Dagdee