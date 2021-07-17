When is NBA Summer League 2021? Key dates, schedule and venues

The NBA usually hosts an offseason Summer League every year, but couldn't do so last offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the anticipated summer event is back this year, with all 30 teams set to participate in a basketball bonanza. This event is also known as the Las Vegas Summer League, based on the host city.

There have been several other Summer Leagues in the NBA's history, including the Orlando Pro Summer League and the Salt Lake City (Utah Jazz) Summer League.

All teams play 5 games each, with a total of 75 games played across the 10-day event. The two teams with the best records meet in the final championship game.

NBA teams mix and match all sorts of players for the Summer League roster instead of their traditional regular season lineup. A mix of NBA players, rookies, sophomores and G-League affiliate players feature in the event.

The 2019 champions were the Memphis Grizzlies and their player Brandon Clarke was the Summer League MVP, as well as the Championship MVP.

When and where will the league host the NBA Summer League 2021?

The NBA announced that the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will commence on August 8th and go on till August 17th, on which the championship final will be played.

Although the event is sponsored by MGM Resorts, it will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Fans can visit nbaevents.nba.com to sign up for the latest information on the event. Tickets went on sale on June 23rd, 2021.

The game and broadcast schedule hasn't been released yet but the dates of August 8th to 17th are fixed. We also know that each team will play 5 games each. Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion will host either 7 or 8 games per day during the 10-day contest.

