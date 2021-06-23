NBA Draft Combine 2021: Top 10 prospects expected to participate this year

The NBA Draft Combine is upon us, with the league inviting 69 young prospects to the event. The Draft Combine is an annual event where a pool of college prospects attend a showcase event in front of the NBA coaches, general managers and scouts.

The college athletes undergo medical tests, shooting drills, athletic tests, interviews and games in front of their audience ahead of the NBA Draft.

Ten best college players attending the 2021 NBA Draft Combine

The players attending can do so by invite only. A rare group of young stars get the invite, and most of them attend. However, the 2021 NBA Draft's first projected pick, Cade Cunningham, declined the invite and so did highly scouted prospect Jalen Suggs.

All eyes will be on a handful of players out of the over 60 participants. On that note, let's take a look at the top ten prospects attending the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, not ranked in any order.

#1 Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the G-League Ignite

Guard - Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 lb | Age: 19

Jalen Green plays for the NBA G-League Ignite and is an explosive high-scoring guard. Often referred to as a scoring machine, Green reminds people of a young Kobe Bryant, an elite offensive talent who will stop at nothing when determined to get a bucket.

He would be an ideal guard in the current offensive-heavy era of the NBA. Green has deep range, can pull off the dribble, has creativity in finishing near the rim and is athletic.

goin' old school for this @JalenGreen mixtape



Green put on a show with #GLeagueIgnite this year, averaging 17.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, and 2.8 AST 🦄 pic.twitter.com/K4fOk6zM0k — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 25, 2021

#2 Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson of the Duke Blue Devils

Forward - Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 lb | Age: 19

Jalen Johnson is an athletic point forward whose best skill is playmaking. He reads the floor really well and makes accurate off-the-bounce passes. If Johnson can develop his jump shot, he could become an elite pick-and-roll operator in the NBA.

He is incredible on the open floor and has great speed and athleticism. He rebounds well and would have had higher assists if his teammates at Duke made their shots. The 6' 9" forward is versatile in defense both on and off the ball and has lateral quickness and strength capable of guarding any size.

#3 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the USC Trojans

Big - Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 215 lb | Age: 19

Evan Mobley is one of the consensus top-five in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 7' 0" Freshman is a highly versatile two-way big man who can do it all and reminds people of Chris Bosh.

He can pull up for jump shots, attack the rim and finish with either hand and throw down lobs. Mobley is considered one of the rare big men with go-to scoring potential, as he has the touch and feel for the game. Even though he is 7' 0" tall and has a 7' 4" wingspan, scouters consider him a forward, as he does big man-type things with fluidity and has the skillset of a wing.

USC is in the Elite Eight with the help of Evan Mobley, the 7-foot freshman who is a special talent any way you look at it.https://t.co/KRoh47dC9u — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 30, 2021

#4 Tre Mann

Tre Mann of the Florida Gators

Guard - Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 lb | Age: 20

Tre Mann of the Florida Gators is a knockdown sharpshooter with a great handle and incredible speed. He has great touch on his floater and is a solid playmaker who uses his scoring as a way to get open looks for teammates.

Mann needs to get better in defense and rebounding. He is not an incredible finisher at the rim but can certainly improve once he is in the NBA. However, his jump shot and handle make him an elite scorer anyway.

Tre Mann averaged 16 points on 40% three-point shooting and made 83% of his free throws. People have compared him with D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

