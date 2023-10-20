“I’m African”: Andre Iguodala once hilariously cited why he won’t lose shape post-retirement 

Andre Iguodala had a historic 19-year career in the NBA that saw the high-flying dunker evolve his game to suit a multi-year championship run in Golden State. After spending eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and earning widespread recognition for his two-way play and dunking abilities, Iguodala landed in Denver.

There, he reunited with Allen Iverson briefly before joining the Warriors. When he did, his play helped fuel a championship run that saw the team win three titles in four years. His play earned him an All-Star selection, as well as the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award for his contributions.

After spending two seasons in Miami, Iguodala returned to Golden State, where he helped the team win another title before seemingly riding off into the sunset. While many NBA players are content to embrace a life of relaxation after retirement, Andre Iguodala isn't worried about getting out of shape.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While speaking on an episode of "Gil's Arena" earlier this year, the four-time NBA champ joked about retirement, a potential comeback, and how genetics have helped him stay in shape.

"I been busy, but when I get an opportunity to actually think about it, I'll have a decision [about retirement]. I've been busy this summer man, I've been home for like 14 days all summer. Been all over the Earth, ... working on a few things.

"I'm African so we don't never get out of shape. One thing I ain't never had to worry about is staying in shape."

Is Andre Iguodala retired?

Although he played in just eight games last season for the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala hasn't closed the door on a return. Even though his production waned in the twilight years of his career, his impact can't be denied. With veterans like Udonis Haslem providing a vital role for teams, there's room for Iguodala.

Despite that, this week the veteran seemed to indicate that this is the right time for him to step away from the game. While speaking to Andscape on Friday, Iguodala referenced his family while emphasizing the importance of being a father.

"It's just the right time. Time started to get limited for me and I didn't want to put anything in the back seat. I didn't want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family.

"You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I'm] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years."

With that in mind, it's clear that he still has love for the game. While he may not be on a bench this season, fans can likely expect to see him around the league. In addition, with a number of players transitioning to analyst roles post-retirement, Andre Iguodala could wind up taking a part-time analyst role.