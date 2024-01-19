Anthony Davis injury update: What's the latest on 8x NBA All-Star's status vs Brooklyn Nets (January 19)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will look to win their third in a row when they host the struggling Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The Lakers are coming off a blowout home win over the Dallas Mavericks and will want to continue to build some momentum.

The 17-time NBA champions took advantage of an excellent second half and a 27-9 run to win the game. Davis flirted with the triple-double, as he had 28 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists against Dallas.

Anthony Davis injury update

Anthony Davis is part of the LA Lakers' injury report, as he is listed as probable for the game vs the Nets with tendinopathy in his bilateral Achilles. It appears, though, that this injury will not rule him out for the game, but it is likely the Lakers will manage his minutes.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has been dealing with various injuries since the start of the 2023-24 season. He has been battling injuries to his abductor, adductor, hip, and ankle, before suffering the Achilles injury on Wednesday.

However, none of these injuries has cost him significant time this season, as he has appeared in 40 of the Lakers' first 42 games. This is great news for the team, as the All-Star big man has missed several games over the last few seasons, dealing with injuries. If they are to pursue a chance in the championship, the Lakers need Davis healthy.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers continue to look for ways to turn things around

The LA Lakers were playing consistent basketball until winning the NBA IN-Season Tournament on December 9. Since then, they have faced a lot of ups and downs and chemistry issues, which led to a downfall in the West standings.

The 17-time NBA champions are at .500 with 21 wins and 21 losses and are still searching for ways to turn things around. Over the past two games, they have played well on both ends and they have now won two encounters in a row.

"It's not like we're going out and being selfish with the shots. We're having fun while we're doing it and making the right plays," Davis said on Wednesday, via NBA.com.

The Lakers now have a good chance of extending their winning streak, as they will take on the Nets, who are struggling lately with four straight losses. Brooklyn has won only once in their 10 games and has 11 defeats in the 14 games they have played since December 14. They currently are 11th with 16 wins and 24 defeats.

Davis has averages of 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 40 games so far.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!