Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel poses courtside with $27,140 Chanel bag, posts cryptic IG caption

Anthony Edwards’ ‘baby mama’ Jeanine Robel was courtside for one of the home games of the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves, fashionably dressed to support her man.

Clad in a white body-hugging dress that highlighted her baby bump, with coat and boots, Robel accessorised her get-up with a Chanel bag.

She later shared these pictures on Instagram along with a picture of a quote, which read: "She is working on 3 ,things right now: herself, her life, her happiness. She is me." She posted these images with a cryptic caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“See it’s a lot of y’all ….only one of me 🤍”

As per the retail website 1stDibs, the Chanel White Caviar Leather Small Diana Gold Hardware Shoulder Flap Bag used by Robel is priced at $27,140.

The flap bag is in white caviar leather with gold hardware. It features a front flap with classic gold plated CC turnlock closure and an interwoven gold chain link shoulder/crossbody strap.

The interior is lined in white leather and includes one zip pocket and one slip pocket on the back wall.

Anthony Edwards and Robel reportedly started dating in early 2023 and they announced their pregnancy in Nov. 2023. Jeanine Robel, 29, is seven years older than ‘Ant-Man.’

Anthony Edwards also having a stellar NBA season

While Anthony Edwards is seemingly settling well in his personal life, he is also having a solid NBA campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 22-year-old former first overall-pick is posting career-highs in points (25.5 points) and assists (5.2) in the 40 games for Minnesota (30-13). He has also been good for 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes per game this season.

The Atlanta native has become of one of the fast-rising stars in the league, anchoring on his athleticism and unshakeable confidence.

It is something that free-agent player Austin Rivers highlighted in a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, saying:

"When he (Edwards) talks about nobody can guard him, he means that. He has unflinching, unwavering, confidence. You can't teach that. There are stars, then there are stars who have an aura about them. He just radiates it…”

"This guy demands that respect, and he's going out there and doing it every single night. He is, on his best nights, and how he's playing right now, the best guard in the NBA. Yes, I said that…”

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards was selected first overall in the 2020 NBA rookie draft after playing a year of collegiate baaketball with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a member of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021 and was named to his first All-Star Game last season.

In his four seasons in the NBA, Edwards has career averages of 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!