"Are we gonna get something done?" - Damian Lillard puts out candid statement over his predicament with the Trail Blazers 

Damian Lillard has played 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging over 25.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. But in that time, he has only led his team as far as the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in 2019 and got swept 4-0.

Trade rumors and speculations have ramped up as of late as Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers have not been in playoffs contention for two straight seasons. Lillard was firm with his decision to stay with Portland as he still has four years left on his contract with the goal of having a team built around him that can compete for championships.

However, in a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "Stephen A's World," Damian Lillard shared an interesting perspective on his situation with the Trail Blazers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not only will I have a decision to make but I think the organization will too. ... Are you gonna go young, or are we gonna get something done? I think we just kinda been on the fence with fully committing to either one.

"I just think we at that point now where everybody wants to win. They believe I deserve that opportunity."

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-49) finished the season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference. The organization made the decision to shut down Lillard on March 25 as their chances of securing a spot in the Play-in Tournament were doubtful.

Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers

With another disappointing season for the Trail Blazers, it will be interesting to see the route that the organization decides to take for the foreseeable future.

Lillard wants a team that can compete and win a championship now, but what if the Trail Blazers were interested in going young?

ESPN listed Portland with a 10.5% chance to land Victor Wembanyama with the No.1 pick, the same as the Charlotte Hornets. While the Pistons, Rockets and the Spurs, on the other hand, are all listed with a 14% chance.

If the Portland Trail Blazers do decide to go young, will they still focus on Lillard being the face of the franchise or decide to move in a different direction?

With Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers watching the playoffs from the comfort of their homes, it provides a window of opportunity for the organization to consider their options before free agency arrives.

Poll : 0 votes